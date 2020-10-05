Koffee Partners Exclusively with Mastercard to Be Brand Ambassador in Jamaica

Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee has been named as the new brand ambassador for Mastercard in Jamaica. With the exclusive agreement, Koffee and Mastercard will join forces to enhance public awareness of the benefits of digital payments and provide education about the credit card’s wide acceptance, convenience, and security features. While Koffee is one of the island nation’s youngest and most gifted musical stars, she remains humble and grounded and is committed to giving back to her community. Her creativity, authenticity, and spirit of philanthropy make her a natural pick as a brand ambassador for Mastercard, a firm that shares her values, according to Marcus Carmo, Mastercard’s head of marketing and communications in the Caribbean region.

Dalton Fowles, the country manager for Mastercard in Jamaica, said the company is “thrilled” to have the young reggae musician as a partner, and as a consumer and brand ambassador, she will experience all of the security and convenience of the card’s products and services. The partnership offers a new opportunity to develop “priceless experiences and digital empowerment” for Jamaican cardholders, he said.

Koffee is the first official brand ambassador for Mastercard in the Caribbean. Speaking about the new partnership, she said she was “excited” to be a part of the company’s efforts to educate Jamaicans, improve their financial literacy and help them attain their financial goals. Tammi Chang, Koffee’s manager, also expressed her “delight” at the collaboration between the singer and Mastercard. She called the partnership “very exciting,” noting that it can be difficult in these challenging times to organize personal finances. With Koffee serving as Mastercard ambassador, her peers will become more aware of the importance of financial responsibility to create the future they want. The partnership will bring many benefits for generations to come, she added.

The new marketing campaign featuring the “Toast” singer will be introduced in the near future. According to Mastercard, the partnership with Koffee signals its continued investment in the Jamaican market. Mastercard opened its first office in Jamaica in 2019, and since that time, it has made strong connections with the entertainment industry. By naming Koffee as a brand ambassador, Mastercard also strengthens its commitment to gender diversity and the empowerment of women.