After a decade without a new studio album, Grammy-nominated reggae artiste and actor Ky-Mani Marley has returned with Love & Energy, unveiling the project before fans, media, family and fellow artistes in Doral, Florida, on August 28.

Marley celebrated the release at Copper Blues in the CityPlace Doral entertainment complex, where he was joined by several members of the Marley family and figures from the reggae and entertainment communities.

Among those in attendance were his brother Julian “JuJu” Marley; his children Kastin Marley and Kymora Marley; veteran reggae singer Everton Blender and his daughter Chi Blender; roots reggae artiste Iba Mahr; producer and songwriter Maffio; Jamaican-American rapper and television personality Safaree Samuels; and Floyd Barrett, son of longtime Bob Marley & The Wailers bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett.

Kymora and Ky-Mani Marley Kastin Marley Iba Mahr and Ky-Mani Marley Everton Blender & Daughter Chi with Ky-Mani Marley Julian Marley

A Return 10 Years in the Making

Love & Energy marks Ky-Mani’s first studio album in 10 years and brings together an extensive roster of Jamaican reggae talent.

The project features collaborations with Sizzla, Anthony B, Agent Sasco, Gyptian, Andrew Tosh, Iba Mahr, Lutan Fyah and Bugle.

Released through Konfrontation Muzik Group/Dubshot Records, the album also sees Marley taking on production duties on several tracks. Additional production comes from Phe, Anthony Smith and Dean Thomas, with musician and producer Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown contributing overdubs.

Among the songs featured on the album are New Creature, Miss Electric, All This Love, City Views, Love is Key, Breathe You In, Love TKO and Poor Man’s Cry.

Several tracks bring together notable reggae collaborations, including One Family featuring Bugle; When the World with Andrew Tosh and Anthony B; and War Inna Babylon with Sizzla, Anthony B and Agent Sasco.

Taking ‘Love & Energy’ on the Road

The album’s release follows a busy period on the road for Marley.

Ahead of its official release, he completed the European leg of his Love & Energy Tour, previewing material from the project for audiences across the continent. The tour included an appearance at the 39th staging of Summerjam, the annual reggae festival in Cologne, Germany.

On August 22, Marley also performed in Canada at the Marley family’s Kaya Fest, joining his brothers Stephen, Julian and Damian Marley on a line-up that included Busta Rhymes, Shabba Ranks and Lila Iké.

‘An Honest Reflection of Where I Am Today’

Ahead of the album, Marley released A Little Bit (I’m Okay), which he also performed live during the Doral launch.

Co-written by Marley alongside Imani Marley and Shaquel Leon, the single was produced by Marley, Anthony Smith and Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown.

For Marley, the song offers listeners a glimpse into the personal perspective behind his return to recording.

He describes it as “probably one of the most honest reflections of where I am today.”

After 10 years between solo studio projects, Love & Energy marks a new chapter for Marley, bringing together established reggae voices, family connections and new material as he returns to the international stage.