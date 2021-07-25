Marley Group Celebrates 75th Earthstrong of Rita Marley with “Mystic of a Queen”

This Sunday, July 25, 2021, marks the 75th earthstrong of Dr. Rita Marley O.J, O.D, LITT. In honor of this milestone, the Marley Group of companies invites the global public to join them in celebrating the living achievements of the woman whose resilience, strength and vision helped to build Tuff Gong International, establish the Bob Marley Museum, rear a musical dynasty (spanning three generations and counting), and much more.

The “Mystic of a Queen” activities are being staged under the guidance and direction of Cedella Marley (thefirstborn child of Bob and Rita Marley and current head of the Marley Group). “My mom is my best friend, my inspiration, and, regardless of my title, she is very much still the boss,” says Cedella. “The Bob Marley legacy that the world knows today is due in no small part to the work of Mrs. Marley. If “We Must Carry On” was a person, it would be Rita Marley. We are blessed to be able to honor her.”

This scope of this week’s events mirrors the scope of Rita Marley’s contributions and influence as an entrepreneur, entertainer, and humanitarian. The various entities she helms in Jamaica, Ghana, and the United States serve as stages for a series of celebrations, exhibitions, panel discussions, musical entertainment, and the announcement of the new Rita Marley Scholarship Program. The Marley family’s latest venture, Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, will present special programming and newly recorded music during the birthday weekend.

Performers and participants featured during the week of festivities include Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt, Queen Ifrica, Tessanne Chin, Tanya Stephens, Nadine Sutherland, Ernie Smith, DJ Sunshine, Mitzie Williams, Odessa Chambers, Carolyn Cooper, Tova Hamilton, Coleen Douglas, and the Jamaica Youth Chorale.

The grand finale is a livestream that airs Sunday, July 25th (Mrs. Marley’s 75th birthday) on Tuff Gong International’s official YouTube channel, Tuff Gong Television. Beginning at 5pm Est viewers can tune in to enjoy a behind the scenes peek at the Bob Marley Museum’s new Rita Marley Exhibition (curated by Berette McCauley), a mini documentary, new music videos, an exclusive airing of the Rita Marley: Mystic of a Queen Concert, and the premiere of the digitally remastered Africa Unite Concert; all interspersed with greetings and well wishes from friends and family.

About Rita Marley

Internationally, the name Marley is synonymous with reggae music and the culture of Jamaica. It is no coincidence that the talented young Rita Anderson was destined to become a cornerstone of the musical Marley family. Bob Marley is the King of Reggae, and his wife, Dr. Rita Marley O.J, O.D, LITT, provided him with vocal support as a member of the I-Threes. Rita Marley also forged a career in her own right as a solo artist. Her a catalog of hits includes One Draw, Harambe, Lion & the Lamb, Good Girls Culture, and Just One More Morning.

As the Matriarch of the Marley Family, Mrs. Rita Marley wears many hats and has been instrumental in the initiation and completion of great works internationally, regionally, and locally. In 1986, she had the vision and wisdom to transform Bob Marley’s house at 56 Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica into the Bob Marley Museum. Mrs. Marley’s purchase of the former Federal Records at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive and subsequent relocation of Tuff Gong International to this new address set the stage for Tuff Gong to become a leader in the recording, manufacturing, and distribution of music in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the world. She is the Founder and Chairperson of the Robert Marley Foundation; the Bob Marley Museum; the Bob Marley Trust; Tuff Gong International, and the Rita Marley Foundation. Mrs. Marley continues to honor her commitment to the works of her husband, her children [including the GRAMMY Award winning Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers], and her people by fulfilling her mission to enlighten, educate and entertain through her philanthropy and music.