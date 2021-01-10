Four Uncommon Intimacy Builders

There is a dark cloud called COVID that has been looming over the nation for months. There has also been a record-breaking surge of events linked to political affairs that has held many bound to the news media. It is good to keep abreast of current events but when these events begin to leak poison into the atmosphere and we consumingly inhale it we become victimized by its dirty side, sometimes unknowingly. Media, whether through a cellphone, tablet, laptop, or even desktop or television, has consumed millions through its subtle and addictive consumption.

My grandmother always says, “better safe than sorry.” This statement is used so many times but it appears that out of unrecognized deception, we have twisted it to say “better sorry than safe.” In this season of the greatest lockdown due to COVID, where married couples have the greatest privilege of working on their marriage relationships, the media usage appears to be taking front and center stage.

“Make it your goal to live quiet lives, minding your own affairs” 1 Thessalonians 4:11. Paul reminds in this verse of the importance of not getting entangled with things or people who are toxic and to attend to our own business. Your marriage relationship does not deserve getting lost in the shuffle of negative, outside influences of chaos, unrest, and uncertainties stemming from the consumption of negative media coverages. Media consumption can create many conflicting problems in marriage. Here are four of them to watch out for and avoid.

DISCONNECTED ONENESS

A difference in opinions can be a healthy experience but only when both spouses agree to disagree. Your goal as husband and wife is to become ONE. Easy access does not justify a need for consumption of negative information. News today has turned into gossip leading to a disconnect even in spouses arguing from a standpoint of disagreement. The oneness that marriage strives on must be protected at all cost, even to the point of agreeing to disagree.

MEDIA DISTRACTION

A working marriage cannot thrive on a lack of quality time. Time together has no quality when it is accompanied by constant media intake. There is something powerful that happens to couples who look each other in the eye when speaking….IT TELLS THE OTHER SPOUSE YOU ARE TRULY LISTENING. Eyes fixed on the television screen or a cellphone while trying to communicate with the one closest to you only gives that person a totally opposite message…”I don’t really care to hear you right now.”

FEARFUL DISTRACTION

False Evidence Appearing Real (FEAR) can cripple any working marriage relationship when allowed access by one or both spouses. The media coverage is filled with so much sadness and negativity today. Statistics show that negative media coverage has risen from 91% in 2016 to 95% today. Fear of who will win the presidency, fear of financial loss, fear of job loss, fear of economical loss, are a few of the many negative news information crossing the airwaves.

When a husband or wife, or both, consume all this negative the mind becomes a playground for fearful thoughts to creep in and leaves little to no space for positive conversations and fun activities in the marriage relationship. Be careful how much negative enters the mind….remember, whatever you feed the mind usually dictates your speech and behavior. Feed on positive to have a healthy marriage relationship.

LONELY TOGETHERNESS

A recent study has shown that many married couples who have experienced a healthy relationship have now resorted to unwanted loneliness because of major distraction of media. The gadgets have become a replacement and has taken center stage as a result of addiction to media intake. A great solution to this problem would be to set special date time with your spouse and keep that date free of gadgets to spend quality time together. This will allow for time for positive media intake without that feeling of avoidance your spouse may be feeling when you engage in media coverage.

When marriage is given the attention it deserves, nothing else will cause distractions. My encouragement to all married couples is to not allow media intake whether through television, cellpone, computer, or any other device, to cause disconnection in your marriage relationship. Your marriage deserves the time you have spent building it. Don’t allow outside influences to tear it down. Huddle up and enjoy your time together. Marriage is for life.

About The Author



Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Photo source: Deposit Photos