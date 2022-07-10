“Marriage Needs One Guide…Avoid All Others”

As a young boy I heard many ghost stories. I remember those good old days of listening to these stories and taking them in too much to the point where I was bothered by them when I went to bed. Worse, I used to watch ghost movies sometimes and would become so afraid as I would think they were real. Every dark street or lane I walked through I would think there is a “duppy” as they called it, following me.

Coming into the truth of being a man, father, husband, accepting the truth of Jesus being the son of God, who created marriage, I have come to realize that there is only ONE GHOST that is really true and really great. Only one SPIRIT that can truly guide my life and marriage into the truth and peace that every married couple needs. That spirit is THE HOLY SPIRIT. Marriage cannot be lived well without the guidance from the creator of marriage. Many TRY to live in marriage their way and quickly realize the disaster of divorce as it pierces the union and devastates the children and extended families. Sheep does not get lost when they follow the leading of the shepherd. Marriage does not die when it is led by the SPIRIT OF THE CREATOR OF MARRIAGE.

1 The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

2 He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters,

3 he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.

4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley,I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.

6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalm 23. Psalm 23.

Your marriage will thrive like no other when you allow God’s spirit to lead you. Some read the verse above as just words but it is real. It is real to your marriage relationship, but only when you ALLOW the Spirit of God in you to lead your speech, actions, and behavior toward your spouse. Michelle and I have come to learn that we cannot have a real marriage without following God’s leading through His spirit. Sadly, there are other spirits trying to infiltrate the lives of married couples, manipulating either husband or wife. These spirits aim to get spouses to do the total opposite of what God tells married couples to do to have a great marriage. They are subtle and are to be avoided at all cost in order to have a great marriage. Here is one of them that has been tearing marriages apart but only when this spirit is allowed to lead husbands and wives.

THE SPIRIT OF JEZEBEL

This is a wicked and evil spirit that every husband and wife MUST avoid and disallow in order for the marriage to be sacred and Holy. Only the Holy Spirit can lead a marriage into Holiness, peace, love, joy and harmony. Have you ever wondered why your marriage cannot get past a season of constant bickering? Do you experience being manipulated constantly? Does it always have to be your or your spouse’s way all the time? Is one spouse always wanting to be right all the time? Does one spouse always dominate and never apologizes? Do you have constant fear of your spouse or your spouse has constant fear of you? Are you always feeling discouraged in your marriage relationship? This is usually due to either yourself or your spouse or even both being led by this wicked spirit called Jezebel. Please note that not because you are your spouse experience these in your marriage at times, it does not mean it is always that spirit. This spirit is constant. So if you are seeing these things happening constantly and you feel you cannot get past these marriage blockers, either yourself or your spouse most likely is being led by this spirit.

THE HOLY SPIRIT does not lead a spouse into being unkind, unloving, manipulating, constant bickering, selfishness, unapologetic, fear, or discouragement constantly. 22 But the fruit of THE HOLY SPIRIT is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Galations 5: 22-23.

Are you a spouse experiencing any of the unkind ways of the spirit of Jezebel? Or are you noticing that you are exhibiting these behaviors toward your spouse? If so, you can break free from this marriage blocking spirit and seek the leading of the Holy Spirit. You can have the fruit of the Holy Spirit in your marriage. Firstly, if you have never accepted Christ as your Lord and Savior, do so today. Speak to the Lord in prayer from your heart and confess your sins to Him. Tell Him you need a savior and accept His son, Jesus into your life. You can do this right now as you read this article. Just stop and start speaking to God from your heart. Next, seek Godly counsel for your marriage to start the journey of breaking free from the evil spirit of Jezebel. Your marriage deserves the FRUIT OF GOD’S SPIRIT as stated above. You can live in marriage with this fruit flourishing in both you and spouse to have the best marriage God wants you to have. Michelle and I are constantly praying for every marriage as we continue to encourage every couple into the path of God’s leading through His Holy Spirit. Blessings!!!! Huddle up and live!

