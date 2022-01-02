Marriage That Works Has Commandments….Here Are Four

I am so blessed with the opportunity to be able to work from home amid this season of the COVID outbreak and so is my wife. As we experience this blessing we realize that it is a blessing but it comes with rules. Without establishing these commands many would idle because of no immediate supervisory administration. Whenever commands are not followed destructive consequences usually follow. Even with COVID we are told to wear a mask and keep distance to avoid contracting the virus. We are instructed on these things by experts, doctors and even government. We are advised of the consequences of breaking these commands and yet many still dare to break them.

Marriage can work but does not because of a lack of discipline to follow what makes it work. God gave ten commandments for us to to follow because he knows we cannot operate on our own decisions. Our own decisions usually lead to failure. A working marriage is a great marriage but without commandments of marriage, it just DOES NOT work. Yes, marriage has commandments. Here are six of them…..

THOU SHALT LOVE WITHOUT CONDITION

“I will show you love if” means “ I will NOT show you love if not.” Marriage only works when love is without conditions. It it works with conditions then love would be inconsistent. Why? No human, not even you, meet conditions everyday. To expect love everyday without showing love everyday is expecting perfection from an imperfectionist. If both spouses follow the command to love without condition, both spouses will end up loving unconditionally and the marriage works.

THOU SHALT DO FOR EACH OTHER

Marriage does not work with spouses giving 50/50. It must be 100/100. If one gives and the other takes all the time the marriage becomes like a seesaw. God tells us to submit ourselves to each other out of reverence for Christ, Ephesians 5:21.

THOU SHALT SHOW RESPECT TO EACH OTHER

This works just like love, Marriage has two major keys which are love and respect. They work together like twins. Just as love is to be unconditional, respect must be unconditional. Everyone wants to be respected but not everyone wants to show respect. Wanting respect without showing respect is marital hypocrisy and is a bad weed in any marriage. Do you wish for a great marriage that works? Show respect to your spouse just as much as you want respect to be shown to you by your spouse. When both husband and wife grasp and embrace this commandment the marriage is beautiful and works.

THOU SHALT GIVE NO OTHER EARTHLY RELATIONSHIPS PRIORITY OVER YOURS

The key word is EARTHLY. Smart husbands and wives allow no child, friend, in-laws to get priority over their marriages. Marriages get destroyed due to a lac of obedience to God’s order of life. He makes it clear that He comes first and your marriage comes next in the order of prioritizing. He created marriage. Disobeying this marriage commandment is like telling God he is stupid and leads to a destructive relationship with your spouse.

Every marriage can be better. Michelle and I are praying for marriages to grow into beauty that God intended when He created it. Our prayer is that every married couple reading this and everyone of our articles will experience the PEACE, JOY, LOVE AND HARMONY that you deserve as you journey together. Just do all in your power to guard your marriage relationship and you do that by following these commandments. Blessings!!!!

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

