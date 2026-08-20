Meet Raheim Fender, the Award-Winning Educator and Creative Making His Mark in Trelawny

When Raheim Sonielle Fender stepped forward to receive the 2026 Governor-General’s Achievement Award for Excellence for Trelawny, the honour recognised nearly two decades of work in education, literacy, the performing arts, youth development and culture.

But the award tells only part of his story.

Fender is an award-winning educator, seven-time bestselling author, theatre practitioner, poet, speaker and cultural advocate whose creative pursuits have taken him from the classroom to books, stages and other platforms. Across them runs a common thread: a belief in the power of education and creative expression to help people find their voice, understand themselves and recognise their potential.

For Fender, the Governor-General’s recognition is therefore less a celebration of one accomplishment than an acknowledgement of a body of work — and the people and communities that have made it possible.

“My first reaction was one of deep gratitude and humility,” he said. “This award is not just a personal achievement; it is recognition of years of collective effort, sacrifice, and service.”

From St James to Finding a Home in Trelawny

Born and raised in St. James, Fender has spent the past 17 years building much of his life and career in neighbouring Trelawny.

His relationship with the parish deepened when he began teaching at Cedric Titus High School. Since then, his work has expanded beyond the classroom through student mentorship, school productions, literary projects, community programmes and cultural development through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

“I wasn’t born or raised in Trelawny. I grew up in neighbouring St. James, but Trelawny has truly become my home,” he said.

A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Fender has made drama, literature and creative expression central to his approach to teaching.

“I believe education should transform lives, not simply prepare students for examinations,” he said.

For Fender, that transformation can be seen when a shy child finds the courage to perform, a struggling reader becomes an author or a young person begins to recognise their own potential.

“The people of Trelawny didn’t just give me a place to work; they gave me a place to belong,” he said.

Donating books to the National Library of Jamaica National Top Director award at the Marcus Garvey

Excellence Awards Ceremony (2024)

A Creative Career Beyond the Classroom

That belief in creative expression has taken Fender far beyond teaching.

Fender is a seven-time bestselling author, with five of his books achieving No. 1 New Release rankings on Amazon. His works include Cathartic Realms, Murals of Me: Morals, Thoughts & Epiphanies – Building the Bridge to a Better You and Black is a Crime…But Black is Mine!: Tears and Thoughts of a Black Man.

His writing frequently explores mental health, identity, resilience, spirituality and the human psyche. Demons of the Psyche, in particular, seeks to encourage more open conversations about mental health and the possibility of healing and hope.

“I hope readers leave believing they are stronger than their struggles,” Fender said. “I want them to appreciate their identity, embrace vulnerability, and understand that their story matters.”

Fender is also a poet and presenter on drama, theatre and the performing arts, often incorporating poetry and performance into his presentations. His creative interests extend to podcasting through Demons of the Psyche and music as lead singer of the recording band #R@w!.

Though the mediums vary, storytelling and creative expression remain the connecting thread — tools Fender uses to educate, engage and encourage people to better understand themselves and their culture.

An Award-Winning Journey of Education and Culture

Fender’s work across education, literature and culture has steadily gained recognition.

He is a recipient of the 2024 MOESYI/LASCO/JTC award and the 2024 Carlong Teacher Award. He has also received a “Cultural Icon” award for his contribution to cultural development in Trelawny and is an international speaker on literacy, mental health and drama.

His 2026 Governor-General’s Achievement Award for Excellence brings many of those strands together. During the award presentation, Fender was recognised for his work in literacy and performing-arts education, mentorship, community outreach and cultural development and their impact on young people in Trelawny.

Yet he continues to measure achievement by impact rather than accolades.

“Knowing that my work can change even one life makes every sacrifice worthwhile,” Fender said. “I believe our greatest success is measured not by what we achieve for ourselves, but by what we contribute to others.”

Carlong Teachers award 2024

Keeping Jamaican Culture Alive

Even with the growing recognition, Fender remains focused on what comes next.

He is expanding his literary work, developing resources for drama and theatre, mentoring young creatives and pursuing initiatives around literacy, cultural education and youth development.

Central to that work is his belief that young Jamaicans need opportunities to connect with their stories, language, music, theatre, folklore and traditions.

“Culture gives people identity and belonging,” he said. “Our language, music, theatre, folklore, and customs are not relics of the past, they are living expressions of who we are as Jamaicans.”

Among his ambitions is a National Cultural Education and Creative Innovation Programme connecting schools, communities, artists and cultural institutions while providing mentorship, training and opportunities for young creatives.

Seventeen years after the St James native began building a life and career in Trelawny, the parish he once came to work in has become home — and the place where much of his life’s work has flourished.

The Governor-General’s Achievement Award may be one of his most significant honours yet, but Fender does not regard it as a culmination.

“This award is not the destination,” he said. “It is proof that the vision is working.”

“The work continues, and I look forward to creating even greater impact in the years ahead.”