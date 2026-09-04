WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: “Follow Me”

Two words changed the direction of Peter and Andrew’s lives: “Follow me” (Matthew 4:19, KJV). In the first-century Jewish world, discipleship involved far more than attending a teacher’s lectures. A disciple attached himself to a rabbi, learning not only what the teacher knew but also how he lived. When Jesus called Peter and Andrew beside the Sea of Galilee, He was inviting them into that kind of relationship. Matthew tells us, “They straightway left their nets, and followed him” (Matthew 4:20). Their nets represented livelihood, familiarity, and security. They did not yet understand everywhere Jesus would lead them, but they understood enough to follow. That remains at the heart of Christian discipleship: Jesus calls; we respond.

Yet Jesus never concealed what following Him would require. He said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). To His original hearers, the cross was not jewelry or a religious symbol; it was an instrument of Roman execution. Jesus was therefore describing radical surrender. Following Him means relinquishing our claim to be lord of our own lives. Sometimes His way will challenge our preferences, relationships, ambitions, comfort, and plans. When a man wanted first to bury his father, Jesus answered, “Follow me” (Matthew 8:22). The issue was not a lack of compassion but the priority of discipleship. Jesus refuses to occupy second place.

But notice that Jesus did not merely say, “Follow me.” He added, “and I will make you” (Matthew 4:19). There is a beautiful promise hidden within the command. We follow; He transforms. Peter did not begin as the mature apostle who would boldly proclaim Christ at Pentecost. He was impulsive, fearful, sometimes confused, and capable of spectacular failure. Yet years of walking with Jesus changed him. Christ was making Peter into something Peter could never have made himself. The same is true for us. As we abide in Christ, He produces fruit through us (John 15:4–5), and the Holy Spirit progressively transforms us into His likeness (2 Corinthians 3:18).

So when Jesus says, “Follow me,” He is not merely asking whether we believe certain truths about Him. He is asking who determines the direction of our lives. Perhaps the most searching question is not, “Did I once decide to follow Jesus?” but “Am I following Him today?” When His Word confronts my preferences, which one wins? When obedience becomes costly, will I continue walking? Jesus still calls us away from self-rule and into surrendered discipleship. We may not know where every step will lead, but we know the One who leads us. And that is enough. Follow Him, and trust Him with who you will become along the way.

Prayer:

Lord Jesus, when You say, “Follow me,” give me the faith to answer without reservation. Help me surrender whatever competes with Your lordship in my life. Teach me to trust You when following is costly, and when I cannot see where You are leading. As I walk with you, change me into the person You desire me to become. May my life continually answer Your invitation with a faithful, “Yes, Lord, I will follow.” Amen.

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