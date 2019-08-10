Meet the 11-Year-Old British-Jamaican Boy that Just Opened a Vegan Restaurant

Omari McQueen has big dreams and he’s making them come true with the launch of his pop-up vegan restaurant Dipalicious. The 11-year-old entrepreneur will be open for business Aug. 17-24, 2019 in Croydon, United Kingdom. McQueen is of Jamaican descent and his dream was to serve food that brought people together and didn’t involve harm to animals.

While he hasn’t finalized the menu for his restaurant debut, food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy dishes that include BBQ jackfruit with breadfruit chips, along with pepper fritters highlighted by McQueen’s own dips. Stew broccoli with rice and peas will also be available.

McQueen is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He founded Dipalicious at the age of eight. The young chef launched his “Mari Maker Show” YouTube channel featuring his own Caribbean Kick dip recipe. It was also the beginning of his Dipalicious vegan dip company. The enterprise has expanded and now offers his signature vegan dips, along with seasonings, snacks, and juice packs.

The youngster began learning to cook when he was just seven years old. He and his older brother, Laquarn, started cooking to help their mother when she fell ill with debilitating hemiplegic migraines and their father needed to work late. McQueen discovered he enjoyed cooking and had a gift for it. He tries all of his creations before debuting them to the public and all of his dips are 100 percent vegan approved.

McQueen has received multiple awards and recognition for his efforts. He’s the recipient of PETA’s Compassionate Kids Award, the Cause4Children Ltd.’s TruLittle Hero Award for those under the age of 12, and Proud and Gifted Award. The young chef has been featured on numerous TV and radio shows, empowers youth through speaking engagements, and hosts workshops for other children at his home to share his passion for plant-based cooking.

