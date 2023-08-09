Meet the Complete Jamaican Contingent to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The highly-anticipated 2023 World Championships to kickstart in Budapest, Hungary on 19 August is expected to showcase the athletic prowess of both male and female Jamaican athletes, leaving a lasting mark on the world stage.

With a perfect blend of speed, strength, and determination, there is high expectation that the Jamaican contingent will earn multiple victories and demonstrate why they are a force to be reckoned with in track and field. Who are these athletes? Here is a full list of athletes representing Jamaica at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

100M Men’s Event

Ryiem Ford and Oblique Seville; Ackeem Blake and Rohan Watson serving as alternates.

4x100m Men’s Relay Event

Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Tyquendo Tracey, Michael Campbell.

100M Women’s Event

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Shashalee Forbes. Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams are prepared to serve as alternates.

4x100m Women’s Relay Event

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams.

200M Men’s Event

Andrew Hudson and Rasheed Dwyer.

200M Women’s Event

Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natalliah Whyte, and Kevona Davis. Shashalee Forbes will serve as an alternate.

400M Men’s Event

Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, and Zandrion Barnes.

400M Women’s Event

Nickisha Pryce, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, and Joanne Reid serving as an alternate.

4x400m Men’s Relay Event

Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, Zandrion Barnes, Jevaughn Powell, Malik James-King, Demish Gaye.

4x400m Women’s Relay Event

Nickisha Pryce, Janieve Russell, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, Ronda Whyte, and Shian Salmon.

800m Male Event

Navasky Anderson

800m Women Event

Adelle Tracey and Natoya Goule- Topping

1500m Women Event

Adelle Tracey

110m Hurdles Men Event

Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, Orlando Bennett, and Tyler Mason serving as an alternate.

100m Hurdles Women Event

Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, and Danielle Williams with Amoi Brown serving as an alternate.

400m Hurdles Men Event

Roshawn Clarke, Jaheel Hyde and Assinie Wilson.

400m Hurdles Women Event

Janieve Russell, Andreneette Knight and Rushell Clayton, and Shiann Salmon prepared to step in as an alternate.

High Jump Event – Men

Romaine Beckford

High Jump Event – Women

Lamara Distin and Kimberly Williamson

Long Jump Event – Men

Wayne Pinnock, Tajay Gayle and Carey McLeod.

Long Jump Event – Women

Tissana Hickling and Ackelia Smith.

Triple Jump Event – Men

Jaydon Hibbert

Triple Jump Event – Women

Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, and Kimberly Williams.

Shot Put – Men

Rajindra Campbell

Shot Put – Women

Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Discus – Men

Traves Smikle, Fedrick Dacres and Roje Stona

Discus – Women

Samantha Hall

Hammer Throw

Nyoka Clunis

Photo – Nick Ford