Meet the Complete Jamaican Contingent to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The highly-anticipated 2023 World Championships to kickstart in Budapest, Hungary on 19 August is expected to showcase the athletic prowess of both male and female Jamaican athletes, leaving a lasting mark on the world stage.
With a perfect blend of speed, strength, and determination, there is high expectation that the Jamaican contingent will earn multiple victories and demonstrate why they are a force to be reckoned with in track and field. Who are these athletes? Here is a full list of athletes representing Jamaica at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
100M Men’s Event
Ryiem Ford and Oblique Seville; Ackeem Blake and Rohan Watson serving as alternates.
4x100m Men’s Relay Event
Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Tyquendo Tracey, Michael Campbell.
100M Women’s Event
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Shashalee Forbes. Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams are prepared to serve as alternates.
https://youtu.be/6vlDKzrf_C4
4x100m Women’s Relay Event
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams.
200M Men’s Event
Andrew Hudson and Rasheed Dwyer.
200M Women’s Event
Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natalliah Whyte, and Kevona Davis. Shashalee Forbes will serve as an alternate.
400M Men’s Event
Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, and Zandrion Barnes.
400M Women’s Event
Nickisha Pryce, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, and Joanne Reid serving as an alternate.
4x400m Men’s Relay Event
Sean Bailey, Antonio Watson, Zandrion Barnes, Jevaughn Powell, Malik James-King, Demish Gaye.
4x400m Women’s Relay Event
Nickisha Pryce, Janieve Russell, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, Ronda Whyte, and Shian Salmon.
800m Male Event
Navasky Anderson
800m Women Event
Adelle Tracey and Natoya Goule- Topping
1500m Women Event
Adelle Tracey
110m Hurdles Men Event
Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, Orlando Bennett, and Tyler Mason serving as an alternate.
100m Hurdles Women Event
Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, and Danielle Williams with Amoi Brown serving as an alternate.
400m Hurdles Men Event
Roshawn Clarke, Jaheel Hyde and Assinie Wilson.
400m Hurdles Women Event
Janieve Russell, Andreneette Knight and Rushell Clayton, and Shiann Salmon prepared to step in as an alternate.
High Jump Event – Men
Romaine Beckford
High Jump Event – Women
Lamara Distin and Kimberly Williamson
Long Jump Event – Men
Wayne Pinnock, Tajay Gayle and Carey McLeod.
Long Jump Event – Women
Tissana Hickling and Ackelia Smith.
Triple Jump Event – Men
Jaydon Hibbert
Triple Jump Event – Women
Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, and Kimberly Williams.
Shot Put – Men
Rajindra Campbell
Shot Put – Women
Danniel Thomas-Dodd
Discus – Men
Traves Smikle, Fedrick Dacres and Roje Stona
Discus – Women
Samantha Hall
Hammer Throw
Nyoka Clunis
