8 Memes From The Beenie Man vs Bounty Killer Verzuz Clash You Will Be Using - Jamaicans.com

8 Memes From The Beenie Man vs Bounty Killer Verzuz Clash You Will Be Using

2 mins ago
by Staff Writer
Beenie Man vs Bounty Killer Verzuz Meme feature 2

The epic battle between dancehall icons Beenie Man and Bounty Killer was one of the best Verzuz Clash to date. With over 500,000 users watching on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms the clash will be remembered for years to come. The Memes generated by the clash will endure for a lifetime. In fact Twitter and Facebook have already included some of the memes using there GIF search. The energy, the showmanship and dancing has produced some of the best memes. Here are 8 Memes you will be using from the Beenie Man and Bounty Killer clash.

A Quote On Reggae

Busta Rhymes

“Make sure you all know, this is how Hip Hop was born. Dancehall is our father!” – Busta Rhymes.

