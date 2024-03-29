Milestone Achieved as “Bob Marley: One Love” Ranks as 6th Highest-Grossing Music Film Biography

The biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love,” passed the domestic box-office total on March 9, 2024, to become the first movie release of 2024 to pass that milestone. The film is already the sixth highest-grossing music biography in history.

Results from Variety

According to gross box office results reported in the weekly entertainment publication, Variety, “Bob Marley: One Love” continues its chart-rising performance, passing a significant milestone. The film has already achieved a singular box office result by premiering at Number 1 on its opening weekend. Variety predicted the film will surpass the $80 million total domestically in the United States by the end of Saturday, March 9, 2024, and to date, it has already done better that the 2004 Ray Charles Oscar-winner, “Ray,” becoming the sixth highest-grossing music biography film in history.

Can the film’s box office rise higher?

With its recent stellar performance, industry observers ponder how much further it can go as it seems to have unstoppable box office momentum. Predictions conceded that the 2024 “Dune: Part Two” film is likely to overtake the Marley biopic domestically in the US as it opened to some $76 million. However, the Marley film continues to provide impressive results for a music biography.

Top-grossing movies of all time

If “Bob Marley: One Love” passes the $100 million mark at the box office, it would make history as well; only 24 movies passed that milestone in 2023, and just two were biographical films: “Oppenheimer” and “Sound of Freedom.” Among the top-ranked music biopics worldwide according to box office results are “Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 with $910.8 million, “Elvis” in 2022 with $288.7 million, “Straight Outta Compton” in 2015 with $201.6 million, “Rocketman in 2019 with $195.3 million, and “Walk the Line” in 2005 with $186.79 million.

Photo – Paramount