Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, Invited to Jamaica by Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, reaction to Toni-Ann Singh being crowned Miss World 2019 was one of the most heartwarming moments in the history of the pageant. Her celebration was seen worldwide and Jamaica took notice. Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has extended an invitation to Miss Douglas. We first learned of the invitation in a tweet posted by the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism in response to Jamaicans.com, Xavier Murphy, founder saying “Am I the only one who would love to see Miss Nigeria get a warm Jamaican welcome”

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett, announced it publicly during a speech at the Golden Tourism Awards stating Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Toni-Ann Singh being crowned Miss World 2019 showed love and friendship. An invitation has also been extended to Miss India to visit Jamaica.

Photo: Youtube Video