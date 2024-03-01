A Guide To The Best Things To Do In Kingston, Jamaica in March 2024

Kingston, Jamaica is buzzing with activities for March. The entertainment capital of the Caribbean showcases the best of sport and entertainment anywhere in the world. Following a full suite of activities for Reggae Month in February, the city will switch gears to host more events that it is well known for in the month of March.
March
PALACE AMUSEMENT – The time-stamped bio-pic showcasing the life and times of Bob Marley in a film called ONE LOVE is still running at the cinemas in Kingston. The CARIB 5 and the Palace Cineplex are the two major locations. Shows will run at 5pm and 8pm at both locations daily.
March 9 & March 30
CAYMANAS PARK – Home of Horseracing
There is racing every Saturday, starting at 12 noon. But March has some special activities.
Saturday, March 9 – Celebrating Women at Caymanas Park
Saturday, March 30 – Grooms Association Race Day
March 16-17
THE ELITE WEEKEND – The Elite Weekend promises an incredible experience with two signature all-inclusive events at the iconic Devon House in Kingston.
Bleu & Bougie on Saturday, March 16
Soiree en Blanc on Sunday, March 17
March 19 – March 23
ISSA/GRACE BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS – over 2,000 track and field male and female athletes from over 180 high schools across the island will battle for supremacy in one of the biggest high school sport spectacles globally. The five day competition presents excitement galore for all five days. The merged event will be celebrating its 25th year as this format started in 1999. The Girls competition started in 1957 and the Boys 1910. The National Stadium is the venue for all five days.
March 23
EARTH HOUR CONCERT – On Saturday, March 23 Jamaicans and visitors alike will have a chance to show their support to the city as they join forces with other citizens globally to let their voices be heard on Climate Change. Kingston is one of the cities that Climate Change has had a tremendous impact. This year’s event will feature some of Jamaica’s top artistes in all genres of music.
About the Author
Carole is an Author with three books on Sport, Sport Tourism and Sport Marketing, those books were written 2007 – 2021. Over the last five years she has focused a significant portion of her work on Sport Marketing where she coordinates Sponsorship and Marketing for major sporting events and targeted events e.g. Mouttet Mile, a prestigious horseracing event held in December at Caymanas Park. Carole’s work in sport journalism dates back to 1987 as a reporter at the Gleaner Company (the oldest newspaper in the Caribbean); she went on to cover sport globally for and about Jamaica. The Mercy College Graduate has worked with Usain Bolt as his publicist from 2009 – 2013. She has also worked as head of Marketing and Communication with West Indies Cricket and was Jamaica’s Film Commissioner from June 2014 to December 2015. She is an avid sports fan. .
Photo – David Katzive