New Adidas Product Line Pays Tribute to Bob Marley

The German athletic apparel and footwear corporation Adidas is paying tribute to Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley with a new product line launched in celebration of the singer’s birthday on February 6. The line represents an addition to its current Originals Football collection.

New Marley fashion statement

The new Adidas line offers a series of 1970s-retro-style tracksuits and tee shirts featuring the color combination of green, yellow, and black. These are the national colors of Jamaica. Of special interest is the tracksuit, which boasts a green foundation with black details. A yellow stripe motif decorates the sleeves of the tracksuit and is repeated on the pants. One of the featured tee shirts gives more emphasis to the yellow, with a prominent diagonal graphic accompanied by green and black design elements. A black tee-shirt with three yellow stripes that run across the shoulders includes a collar and cuffs in green. The line also offers a windbreaker that is inspired by Caribbean graphic styles in the traditional colors of Jamaica’s flag. Cited as the outstanding collection piece, the tracksuit, which references all things Jamaican with its color scheme also has “Jamaica” written boldly across the back.

Bob Marley’s love of football

Marley’s passion for football is well known. It came into public display during his time in London when he was recording his “Exodus” album. Marley and The Wailers frequently played in Battersea Park in matches that delighted the locals. There are many photographs of Marley passing and shooting on the road, at home, and backstage at concerts. It is said that he was seen more often with a football than with a guitar. The reggae icon once told a reporter, “If you want to get to know me, you will have to play football against me and the Wailers.”

JFF celebrates the Adidas collection

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) took to social media to announce its partnership with Adidas for the new JFF Originals Collection. Posting to LinkedIn, the JFF noted the collection includes a Beckenbauer tracksuit, an Adidas Originals Adicolor tee, and an additional trefoil jersey displaying Jamaica’s colors. The collection is available for purchase now.

Photo – Adidas