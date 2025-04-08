Nike is set to drop a fresh colorway of the Air Max Plus, and it’s catching the attention of sneaker fans—especially those with a love for Jamaican culture. The upcoming Nike Air Max Plus “Varsity Maize/Pine Green” features bold yellow, green, and black tones, giving it a look that strongly resembles the Jamaican flag.

A Sneaker with Island Energy

First launched in 1998, the Air Max Plus has remained a favorite in sneaker culture. Known for its wavy TPU overlays and gradient color designs, this latest version stays true to its roots while bringing a fresh twist.

The Varsity Maize yellow mesh upper provides a bright base, while Pine Green accents fade across the sides, creating a dynamic look. Black overlays give the shoe structure and durability, making it perfect for everyday wear. The midsole features a yellow-to-green gradient, adding another layer of style that fits right in with Jamaica’s vibrant aesthetic.

Nike’s History with Jamaican-Inspired Sneakers

This isn’t the first time Nike has embraced Jamaican influences. In 2019, the brand released a reggae-themed Nike Air Max 270, celebrating the island’s rich music culture. Now, with the Air Max Plus “Varsity Maize/Pine Green,” Nike once again delivers a design that reflects the bold and lively spirit of Jamaica.

Release Date and Price

The Nike Air Max Plus “Varsity Maize/Pine Green” is expected to launch in Summer 2025 at select Nike Sportswear retailers and online at Nike.com. The retail price is set at $180 USD.

For sneaker fans and those who love the vibrant energy of Jamaica, this is a must-have release. Are you grabbing a pair when they drop?

Photo Courtesy Nike