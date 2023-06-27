New Study Reveals How Travelers Plan To Spend Their Summer Vacation in Jamaica

People around the world continue to flock to Jamaica and other Caribbean nations for vacations. The trend by leisure travelers to spend on experiences rather than things has continued, and escalated, in the post-pandemic era. That data is evidenced by a recent Mastercard Economics Institute study. The research compared numbers from March 2022 to March 2023.

Experiences vs. Things

Experience vacations offer the excitement of anticipation. They also provide emotional gratification with which objects can’t compare. The desire for new experiences is being driven in large part due to pandemic lockdowns and social media interactions.

Leisure travelers are seeking greater diversity, exhibiting a demand for the unique, and immersion in cultural experiences. Caribbean countries are rising to meet those desires by tailoring special experiences for greater engagement that creates long-lasting relationships with consumers.

More Spending on Business Travel and Entertainment

While spending is down for items in travelers’ home countries, the market for mementos, air travel, entertainment, and lodging are up in Caribbean destinations of choice. Jamaica saw a spending increase by consumers of more than 105.9 percent, followed by Aruba at over 70 percent, Bahamas at 40.2 percent, and Barbados at 25.7 percent.

This is despite uncertain economic conditions, rising interest rates, and inflation. Business travel and related spending are keeping pace with leisure time travel. Consumers in countries where wages have decreased or remained the same have fewer funds for discretionary spending. Those consumers are seeking value-centered options for their travel. Individuals are spending less on everyday essentials, saving for experience vacations, and expecting more for their travel dollars.

Consumer Behavior Trends Informs Marketing

The pandemic has changed the travel dynamic in a variety of ways and it will continue to evolve. One thing is clear. New and innovative strategies that keep consumers at the center of the travel industry at every turn are the keys to creating brand loyalty and attracting travelers to the Caribbean.

Photo – Deposit Photos