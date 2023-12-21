New York Party Brings ‘ELITE WEEKEND’ to Kingston, Jamaica in March 2024

“Jamaica, we are coming in 2024 and we plan to deliver a first class, elite weekend” is the message from The Elite Weekend executive Sephron Mair, and Jerry McDonald, co-founder of Bleu & Bougie.

They will make the trek to Kingston, Jamaica later this month for a press event at the Pegasus Hotel to officially launch the collaborative two day event billed ‘The Elite Weekend’ that will be staged on the iconic grounds of Devon House, March 16 & 17, 2024.

Ultimate Boys & Girls Champs After Party

“We are excited to officially launch ‘The Elite Weekend,’ which encompases two premier New York events – the classy All-White “Soirée en Blanc” and the chic All-Blue ‘Bleu & Bougie'”, Mair said.

The event is targeting primarily Diasporians heading to Jamaica for the ISSA Boys & Girls championship in March and as well as elite party goers in Jamaica.

“‘The Elite Weekend’ was curated for the upscale partygoer. Patrons will be treated to an unforgettable party experience that will be filled with delectable small bites, exotic tropical and international libations, elegant outfits, live entertainment, crowd-pleasing DJs, and much more!” Mair said.

Event co-producer McDonald added, “The planning team in New York and on the ground in Kingston has been working overtime to ensure the weekend is one for the record books! We are confident we will deliver on our promise to take attendees on an unforgettable party experience in Jamaica. Everyone will have an extraordinary time that will leave them feeling rejuvenated and looking forward to the rest of the year,” he shared.

Hosted at Devon House

Mair, a successful businessman, philanthropist, community leader and one of the founders/president of CAST/Utech Alumni NY-Chapter , raved about the decision to host the event at Devon House.

“This is one of the most celebrated historic landmarks in Jamaica that is the architectural dream of Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel. The iconic space is synonymous with fun, family entertainment and recreation in Kingston, where guests can tour, shop, dine, relax and feast on the world famous Devon House ice cream” he noted.

About The Signature Society

The Signature Society is a 15-year-old upscale events curator, marketing and promotional non-profit organization hosting sophisticated and memorable events. Bleu & Bougie is an exclusive event brand that was founded in 2016. The event has honored a cadre of stars and recognised outstanding individuals including Jamerican actor Nick Creegan, ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime;’ Safaree: NY TV star, Love & Hip Hop; Bounty Killa: International DJ and reggae singer Nadine Sutherland.

For more information about The Elite Weekend, log on to https://theeliteweekend.com

Photo Credit: Anthony Turner