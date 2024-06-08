Jamaica has joined the list of nations interested in partnering with the film and animation industry of Nigeria. Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Mrs. Hannatu Musa Musawa, praised the proposed Audio-Visual Film Production Agreement during a visit with the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lincoln Downer, who said his government seeks a “robust relationship” with Nigeria’s film and animation sector.

The Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood, is the second-largest movie producer in the world. Similarly, some in Jamaica refer to the emerging Jamaican film industry as Jollywood. Nigeria and African culture are prominently showcased by a team of Nigerian and African filmmakers in the new Disney animated series ‘Iwájú,’ a coming-of-age story set in futuristic Lagos. Premiering on Disney+, this series marks a unique collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and a pan-African entertainment company, highlighting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Jamaica’s ties with Nigeria

In his visit with Mrs. Hannatu Musa Musawa in Abuja, Downer emphasized the strong connections that exist between their two countries and their current creative-sector exchanges. He added that Jamaica is looking to strengthen these connections, noting that Nigeria has provided aid to Jamaica via the technical eco-program that has eased exchange in the production of cultural apparel like batik and jewelry. He hoped these collaborations would be expanded going forward, then focused on the opportunities that exist for collaboration in the film and animation sector.

Close entertainment connections

Downer, citing 54 years of diplomatic relations with Nigeria, noted the close connections between Jamaica and Nigeria in entertainment. He particularly mentioned Nigerian artists Burna Boy and WizKid who have made personal visits to Jamaica. He said these exchanges between the two countries can help to create a framework for additional collaborations. Downer said Jamaica’s government recognizes Nigeria as “the cultural hub of Africa” and the world, adding that Jamaica also has similar richness in its culture that fosters interest in making stronger links between the two nations.

Nigerian culture minister applauds the proposal

Nigerian Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa indicated support for the Audio-Visual Film Production Agreement and emphasized a Nigerian program that offers financial aid to artists, the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program (iDICE). This federal government program is designed to promote investments in digital and creative industries in support of Nigeria’s efforts to create more sustainable jobs for its younger citizens. The program has some $617 million funded by Nigeria’s federal government, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The funds are available to help individuals between the ages of 15 and 35 in “early-stage, technology-enabled start-ups or creative sector micro, small, and mid-sized enterprises. The Minister said there is a “natural partnership” between Jamaica and Nigeria in arts and culture, believes the proposed collaboration will lead to positive outcomes, and looks forward to discussing additional opportunities to support creative industries.

Photo – Disney