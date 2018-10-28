Announcements

November 2018 Caribbean American Voter’s Guide – PALM BEACH COUNTY

1 min ago
by Staff Writer
Successful Tips for the Caribbean Voter

Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida, has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments. We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders. We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others.

PLEASE NOTE THAT NONE OF THE FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS SHOULD SUBSTITUTE FOR YOUR OWN EVALUATION AND RESEARCH BASED ON YOUR OWN PERSONAL INTERESTS AND VALUES. For more information, call 954 454 7473.

 

https://www.pbcelections.org/items.aspx?id=28

Early Voting (Oct. 22 – Nov. 4)

 

https://www.pbcelections.org/content.aspx?id=25

Election Day:  Must go to your designated precinct, 7am to 7pm

 

https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

 

 

US Senator:                                                                           Bill Nelson

 

District 18:                                                                       Lauren Baer

 

District 20:                                                                       Alcee Hastings

 

District 22:                                                                       Ted Deutch

 

Governor:                                                                         Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King      

 

Attorney General:                                                             Sean Michael Shaw 

 

Chief Financial Officer:                                                   Jeremy Ring

 

Commissioner of Agriculture:                                         Nikki Fried

 

State Senator (D25):                                                        Robert Levy

 

State Senator (D30):                                                        Bobby Powell, Jr.

 

State House (D82):                                                          Edwin O’Connor

 

State House (D85):                                                          Ellen Baker

 

State House (86):                                                             Matt Willhite

 

State House (D87):                                                          David Silvers

 

State House (D89):                                                          James Bonfiglio

 

 

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

 

Retain Justice Alan Lawson                                                YES

 

 

FOURTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

 

Retain Judge Burton Conner                                               YES

 

Retain Judge Jeffrey Kuntz                                                 YES

 

Retain Judge Carole Taylor                                                YES

 

CIRCUIT JUDGE

 

Group13:                                                                              Alcolya Jaquet Lashawn St. Juste

 

Group 18:                                                                             Maxine Dianne Cheesman

 

Group 25:                                                                              Sarah Willis

 

COUNTY COURT Group 4:                                                Allegra Philipa Fung

 

COUNTY COMMISSION

 

D2:                                                                                         Greg Weiss

 

D4:                                                                                         Robert Weinroth

 

Port of Palm Beach (Grp 5):                                                 Joseph Anderson 

 

FL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

 

#1:  Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption – Increases the amount of a home’s value exempted from property tax ………………………..…………………………..…………NO

 

#2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments – Makes the cap on non-homestead (2nd homes and commercial) property assessment increases permanent .…………..…………….….YES

 

#3 – Voter Control of Gambling in Florida – Requires voter approval of casino gambling …………………………………………………….……………………………………. YES

 

#4 – Voting Restoration Amendment  – Restores right to vote for most people with felony convictions upon completion of sentences .………………………………….…..……..YES

 

#5 – Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees – Requires 2/3 vote of legislature to impose or increase tax or fee …………………………….………………..NO

 

#6 – Rights of Crime Victims; Judges – Adds a Marsy’s Law (victims’ rights) to state constitution, increases judicial retirement age; prohibits judges from deferring to admin agencies to interpret law ………………………………………….………………………………NO

 

#7 – First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities – Requires death benefits for first responders and military members, a supermajority vote for college fees, and adds state college system structure to constitution .…………………..NO

 

  #9 – Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces – Bans offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping in enclosed indoor …………….………YES

 

#10 – State and Local Government Structure and Operation – Prohibits counties from abolishing certain local offices, changes start date of legislative sessions, and adds an executive office and executive department to constitution ……………………………….…………….……..NO

 

#11 – Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes – Repeals some obsolete language; repeals a provision saying that changes to a criminal statute are not retroactive………………………………………………………………………….…….NO

 

#12 – Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers – Prohibits public officials from lobbying for compensation while in office and 6 years thereafter ……………..……….NO

 

#13 – Ends Dog Racing Prohibits betting on dog races ………………………………YES

 

 

           

School Board question………………………………………………………………………………………..YES

