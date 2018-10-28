November 2018 Caribbean American Voter’s Guide – PALM BEACH COUNTY

Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida, has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments. We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders. We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others.
PLEASE NOTE THAT NONE OF THE FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS SHOULD SUBSTITUTE FOR YOUR OWN EVALUATION AND RESEARCH BASED ON YOUR OWN PERSONAL INTERESTS AND VALUES. For more information, call 954 454 7473.
https://www.pbcelections.org/items.aspx?id=28
Early Voting (Oct. 22 – Nov. 4)
https://www.pbcelections.org/content.aspx?id=25
Election Day: Must go to your designated precinct, 7am to 7pm
https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus
US Senator: Bill Nelson
District 18: Lauren Baer
District 20: Alcee Hastings
District 22: Ted Deutch
Governor: Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King
Attorney General: Sean Michael Shaw
Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring
Commissioner of Agriculture: Nikki Fried
State Senator (D25): Robert Levy
State Senator (D30): Bobby Powell, Jr.
State House (D82): Edwin O’Connor
State House (D85): Ellen Baker
State House (86): Matt Willhite
State House (D87): David Silvers
State House (D89): James Bonfiglio
JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT
Retain Justice Alan Lawson YES
FOURTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL
Retain Judge Burton Conner YES
Retain Judge Jeffrey Kuntz YES
Retain Judge Carole Taylor YES
CIRCUIT JUDGE
Group13: Alcolya Jaquet Lashawn St. Juste
Group 18: Maxine Dianne Cheesman
Group 25: Sarah Willis
COUNTY COURT Group 4: Allegra Philipa Fung
COUNTY COMMISSION
D2: Greg Weiss
D4: Robert Weinroth
Port of Palm Beach (Grp 5): Joseph Anderson
FL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
#1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption – Increases the amount of a home’s value exempted from property tax ………………………..…………………………..…………NO
#2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments – Makes the cap on non-homestead (2nd homes and commercial) property assessment increases permanent .…………..…………….….YES
#3 – Voter Control of Gambling in Florida – Requires voter approval of casino gambling …………………………………………………….……………………………………. YES
#4 – Voting Restoration Amendment – Restores right to vote for most people with felony convictions upon completion of sentences .………………………………….…..……..YES
#5 – Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees – Requires 2/3 vote of legislature to impose or increase tax or fee …………………………….………………..NO
#6 – Rights of Crime Victims; Judges – Adds a Marsy’s Law (victims’ rights) to state constitution, increases judicial retirement age; prohibits judges from deferring to admin agencies to interpret law ………………………………………….………………………………NO
#7 – First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities – Requires death benefits for first responders and military members, a supermajority vote for college fees, and adds state college system structure to constitution .…………………..NO
#9 – Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces – Bans offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping in enclosed indoor …………….………YES
#10 – State and Local Government Structure and Operation – Prohibits counties from abolishing certain local offices, changes start date of legislative sessions, and adds an executive office and executive department to constitution ……………………………….…………….……..NO
#11 – Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes – Repeals some obsolete language; repeals a provision saying that changes to a criminal statute are not retroactive………………………………………………………………………….…….NO
#12 – Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers – Prohibits public officials from lobbying for compensation while in office and 6 years thereafter ……………..……….NO
#13 – Ends Dog Racing Prohibits betting on dog races ………………………………YES
School Board question………………………………………………………………………………………..YES