Orlando’s Bob Marley Tribute Club On Forbes Magazine List Of Top 7 Family-Friendly Activities

A list of the seven best family-friendly things to do in Orlando, Florida, has been compiled with input from Forbes Finds or Forbes Magazine. On the list of family activates is the experience of hearing live reggae music at “ Bob Marley—A Tribute to Freedom” venue at Orlando’s Universal CityWalk. TH Marley tribute features a restaurant in addition to the live music in a location modeled on Marley home in Jamaica. Marley is known as the “King of Reggae: and his songs resound with faith, hope, and inspiration. The Orlando venue was created through closely working with Rita Marley and the Bob Marley Foundation and presents a replica of Bob Marley’s home on Hope Road in Kingston. Marley artifacts, photographs, and video clips are on display in the open-air veranda and courtyard. The restaurant serves an authentic menu of island dishes, including oxtail stew, “The Sun Is Shining” grilled chicken, and a “taste of Jamaica’ platter with vegetable and beef patties, jerk wings, and yucca fries. Universal CityWalk is an area outside of the Universal Studios theme park that offers many activity options in addition to the Marley attraction.

The other six family-friendly activities cited by Forbes for visitors to Orlando include Disney Springs. part of Walt Disney World resort, features the world’s largest tethered helium balloon and the Amphicar, a boat-car hybrid; Andretti Indoor Karting & Games where visitors can pretend to be race car drivers; the Orlando Science Center which offers exhibits like Kinetic Zone, where visitors may interact with electricity, and a 180-degree, 8,000-foot “CineDome” screen that places viewers in the center of films about exploring the natural world; the Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show that offers all-you-can-eat pizza a magicians; the Blue Man Group performance that is part rock show and part comedy show; and the Wheel at Icon Park, a 400-foot while, the tallest observation wheel in the East Coast.

Information and Photo Source: Forbes , 123rf