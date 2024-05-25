Outstanding 16-Year-Old Jamaican Breaks Usain Bolt’s

Jamaican Nickecoy Bramwell, 16, displayed his athletic talent at the 51st staging of the Carifta Games at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada by breaking the record set by the legendary Olympic champion, Usain Bolt, which stood for 22 years. Bolt set the U-17 record in the 400 meters when he was 15 years of age with a time of 47.33 seconds. Bramwell clocked 47.27 seconds in the Under-17 Boys 400-meter event. His history-making performance was even more noteworthy as he had suffered a hamstring injury that might have hampered his efforts.

Dedication and resilience

After breaking Bolt’s record, Bramwell said that it felt wonderful, adding that he ignored his injury and kept his focus on the record. The performance by Bramwell represents an inspiration for other athletes in the Caribbean and worldwide, as his story is not only about breaking records but also about the determination shown by the young athlete in an example of what is best in athletics. Bramwell said he has had his eyes on the U-17 record since the summer of 2023.

Branwell’s notable achievements

Nickecoy Bramwell is a 16-year-old student at Calabar High School in Kingston, Jamaica. His performance at the U-17 follows his other outstanding achievements on the track. He has a personal best time in the 400-meter sprint is 46.75 seconds, and he has also displayed his versatility by achieving a personal best in the 100 meters of 10.94. He claims a personal best time in the 200 meters of 21.45. His title-winning performances of 2024 include attaining the 100-meter and 400-meter gold medals in the finals of the Class 2 McKenley/Wint Invitational Meet and first-place finishes in the 200-meter Finals 2 of the OnDiRun/JC Sprint Fest 200. He took another gold medal in the 400 meters at the Youngster Goldsmith National Athletic Classic and the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs).

Photo – Youtube