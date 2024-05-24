Peace, Productivity, Youth: GraceKennedy Backs Jamaica’s 10th Diaspora Conference

GraceKennedy has reaffirmed its support of the Jamaica Diaspora Conference by continuing its role as a Legacy Partner for the 10th installment of the biennial event. Set to take place from June 16 to 19, 2024, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, the conference was officially launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) in Kingston in April, at their offices on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby delivers his remarks at the official launch of the 10th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which took place on Thursday, April 4, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade’s (MFAFT) offices on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston. The Conference is scheduled for June 16 to 19, 2024, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.



Speaking at the launch Don Wehby, GraceKennedy Group CEO, expressed, “This conference serves as a platform for us to harness the power of unity and collective action in driving positive change across our beloved nation.”

Themed “United for Jamaica’s Transformation: Fostering Peace, Productivity, and Youth Empowerment,” the conference holds profound significance in shaping Jamaica’s trajectory towards a brighter future.

L-R: Don Wehby, Group CEO, GraceKennedy; Leesa Kow, Managing Director, JN Bank; and Courtney Campbell, CEO, VM Group and Chair of of the 10th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, engage in lively discussion ahead of the start of the official launch. The launch of the Conference took place on Thursday, April 4, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade’s (MFAFT) offices on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston. The Conference is scheduled for June 16 to 19, 2024, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.



In his address, Wehby celebrated the invaluable contributions of the Jamaica Diaspora in fostering peace, productivity, and youth empowerment. He also extended an invitation to the Jamaican diaspora to invest in Jamaica, stating “Your roots are firmly planted in the vibrant soil of Jamaica, and now is the time to nurture that connection through investment. I believe there is no better time to invest in Jamaica than now. Your expertise, resources, and passion can drive transformative change, particularly in two fast growing sectors – digital innovation and agriculture. For example, at GK, we have continued investment in our agro park in St Elizabeth, where we have developed 110 acres primarily for ackee.”



He continued, “COVID-19 has shown us that food security and sustainability are important, and the Jamaican diaspora has a significant role to play in strengthening these areas.”

Wehby encouraged Jamaicans, both near and far, to participate in the conference, emphasizing, “Together, let us unite for Jamaica’s transformation, working hand in hand to build a nation we can all be proud of.”

He concluded, “Thank you to every single member of the Diaspora who has supported us along our journey, whether through purchasing our wide selection of Grace food products or sending money back home via our Western Union remittance service.”

GraceKennedy has played a pivotal role in supporting the conference since the historic step taken by MFAFT to formalize and strengthen linkages between Jamaica and the Diaspora in 2003. The company has been a legacy partner since the conference’s inaugural staging in 2004, alongside other legacy partners, the Jamaica National and Victoria Mutual Groups.

The Jamaica Diaspora Conference serves as the primary platform through which the Government of Jamaica engages with its Diaspora, spanning both traditional and non-conventional jurisdictions.