Photo highlights and list of the 2023 JaRIA winners

The staging of the JaRIA Honor Awards was recently held at the Jamaica Conference Center, Downtown Kingston. Over thirty one awards were given in nineteen categories to musicians artistes, promoters and media for their various contribution to the Jamaican music industry. Among the big winners were Astley “Grub ” Cooper – Lifetime Achievement, Marcia Griffiths, The Melody Makers – Horace Andy – Icon Award, Shaggy – Icon Award, Ras I – Song of the Year and Kabaka Pyramid were some of the top awardees. The event was well attended by a host of industry players and guest. View the photo gallery below.