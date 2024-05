After a twenty two year hiatus Sashi is back on the Jamaican entertainment calendar. The event which was held over the Labour Day weekend in Plantation Cove, St. Ann featured a fashion show, a four sound system face-off, Sashi concert with local and foreign acts and a beach party. The fashion show which was held on the inaugural night featured some of Jamaica’s top local designers such as Biggy, Cooyah, Uzuri International, Bulletiz and several more.

