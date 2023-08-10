Photo Highlights: Jamaica 61 Independence Celebration in London

Jamaicans in London joined together with pride to celebrate Jamaica’s 61st Independence Day on 6 August 2023. The city was transformed into a lively hub of festivities, marked by various events that showcased the richness of Jamaican culture. One of the highlights was the staging of the Jamaica Basic Schools Foundation UK’s Family Fun Day and Food Festival at Norbury Park, sponsored by Grace Foods UK and Victoria Mutual Group. Patrons enjoyed Jamaican food and had a great time with activities. Famous Jamaican artists like Agent Sasco and Richie Stephens performed and made the day even more exciting. Here are some photo highlights.

Photo – Nathaniel Peat