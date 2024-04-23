Julie Mango Receives Award from New York US, Congress Woman

Our very own, Julie ‘Mango’ Bodley, has once again transcended borders with her unique blend of humor and social awareness. Her contributions were recognized this time by the State of New York in a grand display of cross-cultural appreciation. Needless to say based on the responses to her post on Facebook, it’s an honor she and Jamaicans across the world finds to be “nice nice nice.”

State of New York’s Salute

Her first commendation came from none other than Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke with a Proclamation from The United States House of Representatives. The proclamation “salute[s] and acknowledge[s] Juliet Bodley for her positive, selfless, and boundless contributions that define what makes Brooklyn and our nation [America] great,” This accolade was joined by Senator Kevin S. Parker Proclamation affirming her exemplary service to the community.

Clearly, an eventful year for Julie, she was also awarded with ‘Daughter of The Soil’ title from the Jamaica Independence Foundation, Inc., with the International Spectrum Award in 2023.

Pride of the Jamaican Soil

Naturally, Julie’s Facebook page lit up with pride earlier this month when she shared her achievements. With an overwhelming response; Jamaicans both on the island and in the diaspora shared in her joy, expressing their happiness for her well-deserved recognition.

Ongoing Advocacy and Outreach

As someone who has consistently used her platform to raise awareness about mental health, Julie’s commitment hasn’t wavered. Voted as The Best of Jamaica Social Media Personality in 2023, Julie understands the power of her voice. Her goal being to bring greater awareness to the Caribbean diaspora about Mental Health, she recently announced through LinkedIn that she will be speaking at the ‘The Journey to Wellness’ event in Anguilla this May.

Unstoppable Joy

Julie’s drive to better her community and champion mental health awareness is a commendable embodiment of the Jamaican resilience and positivity. Her legacy is laughter laced with purpose, and it is clear that she has only just begun.