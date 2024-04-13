Jamaican Artist Chad Hammond Wins Red Stripe Special Edition Label Design Competition

Jamaican artist, Chad Hammond, is the winner of the Red Stripe Special Edition Label Design Competition. His design, chosen by more than 2,000 online voters and a panel of judges, brought him the grand prize of J$500,000 and the chance for his design to be showcased in the Olympic Village in Paris. Additionally, his design was featured on the limited edition Red Stripe cans in March, 2024. In the competition, entrants were required to submit a design that celebrated the accomplishments of Jamaican athletes. Six shortlisted candidates presented their designs to a panel comprising Olympic champion Asafa Powell; Kingston Creative’s Art District Project Manager, Daniel Thompson; and Susan Lee Quee, the Department Head of the School of Visual Arts at Edna Manley College.

Hammond’s intentions for the design

Hammond said he wanted the create a design that communicated the authentic spirit of Jamaica’s national pride and athletic talents. His design is meant to celebrate the achievements of Jamaican athletes and to honor the nation’s culture and history. He used the national colors and symbols to foster a sense of unity, strength, and passion, he said, noting these elements are “the essence of Jamaican identity.”

Family and friends encouraged him to enter the competition

Hammond stated he does not typically participate in competitions like the Red Stripe contest, but this was a unique opportunity offered by an iconic Jamaican beer brand. Describing himself as a person who constantly draws and creates, he shared that he viewed the competition as another outlet for his creativity. Even in its worst case, the competition would provide him with exposure as an artist and useful experience as well.

Artistic inspirations, mother’s encouragement

Hammond, 38, remembers watching the 4×100-meter race with friends in Half-Way Tree in 2012 and seeing how the crowd reacted to Jamaica’s world record victory. He wanted his design to represent the kind of unity Jamaicans felt during the Olympic Games. Hammond credits his mother for his love of art as she always encouraged his artistic endeavors. With her support, he was able to transform what had been a hobby into “something greater” than he ever thought it could be. At first, he did not think that the creative arts could be a career for him, but after he started to experiment with Photoshop in 2009, he realized he could create flyers and graphics that people wanted. He decided to forego his degree in Computer Science to follow his passion into design and has never regretted the change.

For those considering an art career

Hammond advises those who aspire to a career as an artist to never stop creating and sharing their work with others. He acknowledged that the life of an artist is not always easy, but it is a labor of love. It is important to share what they create with others rather than create work only for themselves. While some people may not like the work, it is only through sharing it that the right people will have a chance to see it.

Photo – Chad Hammond