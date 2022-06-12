Photo Highlights: Jamaican Ace Sprinters ‘Threw Down the Gauntlet’ on Day 2 of 2022 Carifta Games. BVI’s Phenom Sprinter, Adaejah Hodge, was Simply Marvelous.

Following an exciting opening day—that featured a colorful ‘Parade of Nations’ consisting of athletes with their country’s flags in-hand as well as on the track competition—the second day of competition at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Kingston, Jamaica was action packed indeed. As it happened, team Jamaica showed out and hauled at total of 29 medals (11 gold), (13 silver), and (5 bronze). Against this background, the photo highlights below seek to capture the key happenings on Day 2 of the 2022 Carifta Games.

Morning Session The field events that were on tap for the morning session at Day 2 of the 2022 Carifta Games included the: heptathlon, octathlon, long jump, shot put, high jump and javelin throw. Separately the events on the track consisted of: 400m hurdles (semi-finals), and heats in 800m, and 200m sprints.

British Virgin Islands’, Adaejah Hodge, Turned On Her Afterburners

At present, the fastest under-17 aged female sprinter in the world is from the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”), and her name is Adaejah Hodge. This exciting speedster holds the world number-one rank in her age bracket in all three primary sprinting disciplines, which are the 100 meters, 200 meters as well as the 400 meters. And in speaking to the BVI News outlet last year, BVI’s Sports Minister, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, stated: “Adaejah Hodge is number-one in the world! Not in the Caribbean! Not in the United States! The entire world.”

And Hodge was certainly at her best for Day 2 of the 2022 Carifta Games in that she won the long jump to capture the gold. Shortly thereafter, she ran a blazing 200 meter to place into the finals. What’s more, just a day prior on Day 1, Adaejah Hodge blazed an 11.29 seconds sprint in the 100 meter dash to cop the gold medal. Her time in that event was just a hair off of the 11.27 seconds clocked by Jamaica’s Brianna Williams in 2018.

Evening Session

In a triumphant evening session, Carifta Games hosting country, Jamaica, completed a clean sweep of all four of the gold medals that were in the offing in the 4×100 meter relays competition segment. In the Boys’ under 20 aged bracket, a blazing 39.15 seconds in the 4×100 meter relay was ran by the team consisting of Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Bryan Levell, DeAndre Daley and Sandrey Davison. As it happened, that winning time set a new CARIFTA Games record, which surpassed the previous best that had been set in 2014.

The Jamaican Under-17 Girls in the 4×100 meter relay final took gold in 45.38 seconds and, in turn, the silver medal was claimed by the Bahamas in 47.13 seconds and the bronze to Trinidad and Tobago in 48.19 seconds.

Team Jamaica Cleanly Swept All 4×100 Relay Sprints Gold Medals

Jamaican 4×100 Meter Relay Squad Impressively Set New Women’s Under-20 Record

The Jamaican quartet—consisting of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston and Tia Clayton—ran a scorching 4×100 relay final to capture the gold medal in stunning fashion and set a new women’s under-20 world record of 42.58 seconds. The National Stadium erupted and was sent into a frenzy after their worldly accomplishment—which eclipsed the previous record that was set last year by another Jamaican team at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

All photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida