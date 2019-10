Photo Highlights: One Fete Concert Added Yet Another Burst of Energy to Miami Carnival 2019

The nocturnal side of Miami Carnival 2019 was certainly not for the weary, as there was a long list of nightly fetes leading up to Sunday’s Carnival Parade and Concert Finale. Aside from the Tribe Ignite and ‘Soca or Die’ fetes that took place in the Magic City’s hip and trendy Wyndwood Walls Arts District, the Concert that followed the parade on October 13th supplied yet another dose of energy that served to propel this year’s Carnival in Miami into the higher heights of excitement. The photo highlights captured in the reel below seek to provide a look into the nightlife and action surrounding this year’s Miami Carnival.

Among the performers who put matter into overdrive at the post-Carnival Parade Concert were: Kes the Band, Farmer Nappy, Mr. Killa, Kiprich, Nadia Batson, A-Team Band, Swappi, and the lively and comedic host, MC Wassy.

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.