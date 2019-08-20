Photo Highlights: West Indies Corralled by India in Dominant Fashion at T20 Cricket Internationals in Lauderhill, Florida

Dubbed the MyTeam11 International Series, Lauderhill Florida’s Central Park Broward Regional Park Stadium was the locale that recently hosted a series of three Twenty20 (“T20”) matches which featured the West Indies facing off against India over the weekend of August 3rd and 4th. In many ways, the MyTeam11 International Series also aimed to serve the purpose of expanding the West Indies cricket team fans audience in the USA by way of not only affording them the chance to experience the fast-paced action of T20 cricket in-person, but also in enabling them to enjoy world class cricket play at a wonderful stadium. The last time India visited Lauderhill to play against the West Indies was in 2016. As it happened, the ensuing reel of photos are highlights from the 2019 India vs. West Indies clash in South Florida!

In the first T20 International on August 3rd, India rolled the West Indies by four wickets.

In the second T20 fixture on Sunday, August 4th India’s Rohit Sharma was blazing in that he logged a half century of runs. In so doing, Rohit certainly proved his mettle as a premier batsman for India. Unfortunately, though, Rohit and his Indian comrads were forced to halt their run scoring barrage due to the inclement weather and torrential rain downpours that engulfed the Central Park Broward Regional Park Stadium Complex. As such, India were declared victorious by 22 runs courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis Stern scoring method since the West Indies had to make up a run-deficit of 121 when play was formally called off due to lightning strikes in the area.

India went on to sweep the Series 3-0 after taking down the West Indies in the third and final T20 International match, which took place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium Complex was certainly abuzz in terms of the sights, sounds, frenzied fanfare and ‘a bag of excitement’ for all to partake in.

Aside from the action on the cricket pitch, the President’s Box in the stadium’s upstairs pavilion was also teaming with activity as members of the media clamored to get photographs of (and with) a pair of living legends where the history of both West Indies and India’s cricket are concerned. That is, Sir Vivian Richards (who hails from the island of Antigua) and Sunil Gavaskar (of India) were present and were casually milling around in the stadium pavilion. Of course, few can argue that Viv and Gavaskar are not regarded as perhaps the most widely revered and famous batsmen the cricket sides of the West Indies and India have ever known.

Photography by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.