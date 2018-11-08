Jamaican men are like most around the world. They have a hard time expressing their feelings and many use Jamaican “man speak” to express themselves. In their raw state, these phrases don’t go over well, but we’re giving you some insight. Here are 6 Phrases Jamaican Men Say When They’re Really Into You.

1.”Yuh have mi ah way”

What a Jamaican man means: He has strong feelings for you and can’t help thinking about you. You’ve invaded his head space and become a distraction he can’t ignore. He’s lovesick when he’s at this stage.

2.”Mi rate yuh enuh B”

What a Jamaican man means: He really, really likes you and respects you. This is the lead in to ask for a chance at building a relationship with you.

3.“Ah yuh man fi marry”

What a Jamaican man means: He rates you highly and thinks you’re the kind of woman he can introduce to his family and eventually make his wife. If he likes you in this way, he believes you’re a good catch for any man.

4. “Mi love yuh like cook food or like how Jesus loves likkle children.”

What a Jamaican man means: He is totally in love with and devoted to you. It’s hard to express just how much he adores you, so he uses these strong references to demonstrate the depth of his feelings.

5. “A mi fi breed yuh enuh”

What a Jamaican man means: He wants to have a relationship with you and thinks so highly of you that you should save yourself for him, settle down in a committed relationship with him, and be the mother of his children.

6. “Bwoy, baby, every time me see you mi rise to di occasion.”

What a Jamaican man means: He really likes you on a sexual level and he’s aroused just by the sight of you. If you gave him the slightest chance, he’d take the opportunity to make love to you.