Popular Travel Guide Ranks Jamaican Beach among Top 10 in Caribbean

Jamaica’s Seven Mile Beach in Negril has been ranked among the Top 10 beaches in the Caribbean by the popular travel site thetravel.com. Noting that Caribbean beaches attract many visitors with their pristine waters, bright sand, and exotic tropical vegetation, the islands on which the beaches are found also have much to offer in regard to culture, food, and activities.

Negril is well known among travelers for its rainforest environment, mineral springs, waterfalls, and opportunities for water activities like diving and snorkeling. Negril Cliffs are very popular with tourists who love seeing the diverse geography of island from their heights. Jamaica’s topography includes mountains, jungles, and beaches that are bordered by coral reefs. More adventurous visitors can jump into the blue Caribbean from the cliffs, while those seeking relaxation can enjoy the view while experiencing excellent dining and cocktails on the heights.

The other nine best Caribbean beaches ranked by thetravel.com include Turks And Caicos, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Barbados.

The best destinations on each island are listed as well, including Grace Bay Beach and the Princess Alexandra Marine Park in the British Overseas Territory of Turks and Caicos; Marigot Bay, Gros Islet, and Soufriere or Sulfur Springs in St. Lucia; Rendezvous Bay and Shoal Bay in the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla; the Baths national park and the Cathedral Room grotto in the British Virgin Islands; Flamenco Beach in Culebra, whale watching in Rincon, and Vieques and Bioluminescent Bay, Luquillo Beach, Seven Seas Beach, and Isla Verde in Puerto Rico; snorkeling and diving in the Netherlands territory of Aruba; Varadero Beach in Cuba; snorkeling and diving in the Netherlands territory of Aruba; Cayman Brac, Camana Bay, Rum Point, Barefoot Beach, Owen Island, and Brac Reef Beach in the Cayman Islands; and the coral-sand beaches of Barbados.

