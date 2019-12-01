Jamaican Green Plantain Porridge Recipe

Here is a recipe to start your day with an authentic taste of Jamaica. Green plantain porridge is a hearty Jamaican breakfast, that can also be enjoyed throughout the day. Green plantains, which are related to bananas, are typically “squashed” and fried (Hispanics call them Tostones) they also make a great porridge recipe

Ingredients

2 fingers green plantain

1/2 cup refined oats – optional

1 teaspoon of salt (or more to taste)

8 teaspoons skimmed milk powder or 1/2 cup evaporated milk

3 cinnamon leaves or 1 cinnamon stick

1/4 cup coconut milk – /optional

sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups water – this includes 1 cup to blend the green plantain

1/2 teaspoon. freshly grated nutmeg )spices like mixed spices, almond flavoring, rose water, or ground cinnamon may also be used)

Preparation