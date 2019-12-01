Appetizer Recipes

Jamaican Green Plantain Porridge Recipe

by StephanieK
Here is a recipe to start your day with an authentic taste of Jamaica. Green plantain porridge is a hearty Jamaican breakfast, that can also be enjoyed throughout the day. Green plantains, which are related to bananas, are typically “squashed” and fried (Hispanics call them Tostones) they also make a great porridge recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 fingers green plantain
  • 1/2 cup refined oats – optional
  • 1 teaspoon of salt (or more to taste)
  • 8 teaspoons skimmed milk powder or 1/2 cup evaporated milk
  • 3 cinnamon leaves or 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk – /optional
  • sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 cups water – this includes 1 cup to blend the green plantain
  • 1/2 teaspoon. freshly grated nutmeg )spices like mixed spices, almond flavoring, rose water, or ground cinnamon may also be used)

Preparation

  1. Add 2 cups water to a medium saucepan. Boil over high heat for 2 minutes.
  2. 2 While water is boiling, peel the plantain fingers and cut each finger into small pieces.
  3. 3 Place cut plantain in a blender with 1 cup of water and blend until smooth
  4. 4 Add oats to the blended mixture and blend another 2 minutes.
  5. 5 Pour the mixture into a bowl and smooth out any remaining lumps with a spatula
  6. 6 Pour smoothed mixture into saucepan, cover, and reduce heat to medium-high.
  7. 7 Cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Lower heat if necessary and cooking, checking frequently, for about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to prevent burning
  8. 8 Add coconut milk and stir 10 more minutes.
  9. 9 Still on low heat, add skimmed milk and stir, then add salt and stir again
  10. 10 Remove the Porridge from heat and serve hot.

