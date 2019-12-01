Jamaican Green Plantain Porridge Recipe

Here is a recipe to start your day with an authentic taste of Jamaica. Green plantain porridge is a hearty Jamaican breakfast, that can also be enjoyed throughout the day. Green plantains, which are related to bananas, are typically “squashed” and fried (Hispanics call them Tostones) they also make a great porridge recipe
Ingredients
- 2 fingers green plantain
- 1/2 cup refined oats – optional
- 1 teaspoon of salt (or more to taste)
- 8 teaspoons skimmed milk powder or 1/2 cup evaporated milk
- 3 cinnamon leaves or 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/4 cup coconut milk – /optional
- sweetened condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 cups water – this includes 1 cup to blend the green plantain
- 1/2 teaspoon. freshly grated nutmeg )spices like mixed spices, almond flavoring, rose water, or ground cinnamon may also be used)
Preparation
- Add 2 cups water to a medium saucepan. Boil over high heat for 2 minutes.
- 2 While water is boiling, peel the plantain fingers and cut each finger into small pieces.
- 3 Place cut plantain in a blender with 1 cup of water and blend until smooth
- 4 Add oats to the blended mixture and blend another 2 minutes.
- 5 Pour the mixture into a bowl and smooth out any remaining lumps with a spatula
- 6 Pour smoothed mixture into saucepan, cover, and reduce heat to medium-high.
- 7 Cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Lower heat if necessary and cooking, checking frequently, for about 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to prevent burning
- 8 Add coconut milk and stir 10 more minutes.
- 9 Still on low heat, add skimmed milk and stir, then add salt and stir again
- 10 Remove the Porridge from heat and serve hot.