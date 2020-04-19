The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) has started a series to salute the Jamaican men and women worldwide providing essential support during the COVID-19 pandemic every day. This is the first in a series of profiles of members of the Jamaican community on the front lines.

Trevor Dixon (USA)



Dr. Trevor Dixon is an Emergency Physician at the Jacobi Medical Center – Level 1 Trauma Center in the Bronx, New York. Over the past month he has treated an increasing number of patients who have contracted the COVID19 virus. The population he serves lives in a dense space which means the probability of transmission of the virus is high. The key to success in flattening the curve is having a successful social distancing campaign through media engagement, law enforcement and population education He is praying for vigor for our family and friends and is willing to help Jamaica in any way despite the challenges in the Northeast. Trevor is from Christiana, Manchester and is also the CEO and Founder of the JAHJAH foundation.

Danae Peart (Canada)

Danae Peart coordinates a “Meals To Go” initiative that supports seniors with essential needs. Volunteers from the Community Strong collective and the Jamaican Canadian Association provide a hot meal each day of the weekend. The program also supports international students and underemployed persons across Greater Toronto.

The volunteer team also includes Elaine Thompson and Adoama Patterson as well as Chefs: Kareema Beckles, Tony Scott and Dwight Boswell.

Danae was born in Kingston and attended St Andrews High School for Girl and EXCED Community College. She is the lead Administrator for a pair of Nurse Practitioner led clinics.

Kevin Morrison (Jamaica)

Kevin Morrison is a Registered Nurse at St. Ann’s Bay Hospital. He works directly with COVID positive patients in the isolation unit. He tries to provide moral support as these patients are away from family and friends. He believes with the continued support of the general public COVID can be controlled and eradicated in Jamaica.

Kevin attended Ferncourt High School and the University of the West Indies.

Elaine Pearson (UK)

Elaine Pearson is a Nurse and Ward Sister / Manager on the Stroke & Neurological ward of the Essex University Partnership Trust.

She works on the front lines and is largely responsible for End of Life, Palliative care and ensuring patients who deteriorate quickly have a dignified death.

Through the midst of the Corona pandemic she praises God and is thankful for her co-workers: from managers, medics, staff nurses, housekeeping, admin etc., who are not only essential but important; So it’s critical to keep them going. She lives for the joy of seeing someone recover from the virus. Elaine is from Kingston.

