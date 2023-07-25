Reggae Girlz Star Deneisha Blackwood Named Player of the Match – 7 Things You Should Know

Football player Deneisha Blackwood made history for Jamaica’s national women’s football team in the first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 23 July 2023. Her outstanding performance let to the team securing a draw (0 – 0) against France. This achievement marked a historic moment for Jamaica as it was the first time the all-woman team earned a point in the prestigious World Cup tournament. So, who is Deneisha Blackwood? Let’s dive into 7 interesting facts about her.

Kicking Off the World Cup

Following the historic draw against France, Blackwood earned the title ‘Player of the Match’.

Her Impressive Matches

Blackwood’s journey as a professional footballer has seen her play in several significant matches. She has showcased her skills in matches against Australia, Czechia, Spain, Korea Republic, Costa Rica, Canada, the United States, and Mexico women’s football teams. Her performances continue to earn her recognition and respect from fans and peers alike.

Achievements and Milestones

One of the major highlights of Deneisha’s career was when she played a pivotal role in helping Jamaica qualify for the Women’s World Cup in 2018. In the match against Panama, she stepped up during the penalty shoot-out, scoring a goal that led Jamaica to victory and secured their spot in the prestigious tournament.

Jamaican Roots Deneisha Blackwood’s love for football was nurtured in her hometown, Kingston. Her talent and dedication caught the attention of local coaches, eventually leading her to pursue her passion professionally.

Currently Living in Houston In recent times, Deneisha Blackwood calls Houston, Texas her new home as she plays for the Houston Dash, a prominent football club in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL),

Versatility on the Field

Known for her skills as a left-back, Blackwood has also demonstrated her proficiency with her left foot, making her a valuable asset in various positions on the field. She has even played as a forward and midfielder during her career.

Personal Goals and Inspiration

Beyond the football field, Deneisha Blackwood also has a passion for mathematics and aspires to be an accountant in the future. In a recent interview, Blackwood said the journey as a footballer has taught her valuable life lessons, and she finds inspiration from her mother, who raised her and her siblings single-handedly. The support of her family and the desire to give back to her community in Jamaica by helping young players are some of the driving forces behind her aspirations.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz brace for a rematch against Panama in Perth on 29 July 2023.

Photo – Official Instagram Page for Deneisha Blackwood