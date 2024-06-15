This Sunday is Father’s Day, and we have a wonderful idea on how you can show your love to the father or father figure in your life. We’ve picked 8 reggae songs about fathers and the power of a father’s love. Listen to these songs by G Cole, Jahmiel, Konshens, Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Sizzla Kalonji, Papa Michigan and Wayne Marshall, and reflect on the impact your father or father figure has had on you. Share them with your own dad or father figure. You can either make a playlist of the videos below, put your arms around dad (daddy), and sing the lyrics to the songs on his special day. Then, at the end, tell him that you love him, appreciate all he does, and wish him a Happy Father’s Day! Be sure to have tissues close by for this heartfelt moment.

G Cole – My Father’s Song

Jahmiel – Real Father

Konshens – Original Daddy

Christopher Martin — Just Like You

Sizzla Kalonji – Happy Fathers’ Day –

Romain Virgo – Hero

Wayne Marshall – You Are My Father

Papa Michigan

