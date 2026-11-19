The cultural connection between Jamaica and Brazil runs deep. From the strong Jamaican reggae influence in São Luís, a Brazilian city affectionately known as Little Jamaica, to a shared passion for music, dance and football, the two nations have long enjoyed a special affinity.

Nowhere is that connection more evident than during the FIFA World Cup. When Jamaica isn’t competing, chances are Jamaicans are cheering for Brazil. From the legendary Pelé, who remains a footballing god to generations of Jamaican fans, to Ronaldo, Romário, Neymar and Ronaldinho, Brazilian footballers have earned a special place in Jamaican hearts with their flair, extraordinary skill and journeys from humble beginnings to international stardom.

The excitement surrounding Pelé’s historic visit to Jamaica remains a reminder of just how deeply Jamaicans admire Brazilian football legends. Now, another of Brazil’s most beloved football icons, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, better known to the world as Ronaldinho, is heading to Jamaica this December, with a visit that will also celebrate the country’s own football heroes.

Celebrating Jamaica’s 1998 World Cup Heroes

The former Barcelona and Brazil superstar will visit Jamaica from December 3rd to 7th, 2026, as part of The Magic of Ronaldinho – Jamaica 2026, a celebration honouring Jamaica’s historic 1998 FIFA World Cup team.

The festivities will begin with The Magic of Ronaldinho Tribute Dinner on Friday, December 4th, at the AC Hotel in Kingston, bringing together the Brazilian legend and members of the 1998 Reggae Boyz squad for an evening recognising their contributions to football.

The highlight will be an exhibition match on Sunday, December 6th, at the National Stadium in Kingston, where Ronaldinho and Friends will take on members of the 1998 Reggae Boyz squad.

Among the former Jamaican internationals expected to participate are Deon Burton, Fitzroy Simpson and Walter Boyd. Brazilian footballer Emerson and Trinidad and Tobago legend Russell Latapy are also expected to join the festivities.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m., following a schoolboy football curtain-raiser at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 2:00 p.m.

A Chance to See Brazilian Football Magic Up Close

For Jamaican football fans, Ronaldinho’s visit brings echoes of the excitement surrounding Pelé’s historic appearance on the island. When the Brazilian legend came to Jamaica in 1975, the opportunity to watch one of the world’s greatest footballers demonstrate his extraordinary skills on a Jamaican pitch was an occasion in itself.

Decades later, Ronaldinho’s visit promises a similar thrill. Famous for his dazzling footwork, outrageous dribbling and infectious joy on the field, the former Barcelona star captivated football fans around the world. Now, Jamaicans will have the rare opportunity to see some of that Brazilian football magic in person, rather than on a television screen.

There is also something fitting about Ronaldinho sharing the field with Jamaica’s own football legends. Organising committee chairman Robert Dabdoub said the event was conceived in part to honour the 1998 Reggae Boyz, whose historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup remains one of Jamaica’s greatest sporting achievements.

The celebration will also connect generations, with eight young Jamaican footballers expected to join the legends on the field for the final 15 minutes of the exhibition match.

For fans who remember the excitement of Pelé’s visit, Ronaldinho’s arrival offers a chance to relive a little of that magic, while introducing another generation to the experience of watching a Brazilian football icon play on Jamaican soil.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available for both the December 4th tribute dinner and the December 6th exhibition match.

The Magic of Ronaldinho Tribute Dinner – AC Hotel, Kingston

Early-bird admission: US$200

Regular admission: US$250

Premium early-bird admission: US$400

Premium regular admission: US$450

Exhibition Match – National Stadium, Kingston

Special school bleacher tickets: J$1,250

Early-bird bleacher tickets: J$1,500

Regular bleacher tickets: J$2,000

Fans can purchase tickets through AI Tix or visit ronaldinhojamaica.com for further information.