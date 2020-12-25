Seasons Greetings From H.E. Seth George Ramocan CD High Commissioner

The festive season is usually a time to gather together with family and loved ones, but for many of us this will not be possible this year due to the ongoing restrictions brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

I hope therefore, that this festive season will be a time for you to rest, relax and reflect with grateful hearts, on all that you have accomplished throughout the year.

I know that for many of us, 2020 has been a truly challenging year. Yet, despite these challenges, we should not falter in our support and service to the less fortunate; this year, more than ever, they need all the help we can give. Let us not tire in doing good.

May the spirit of the season fill your homes and communities with joy and peace and may the New Year bring much happiness and hope for a brighter future.

Have a joyful and safe festive season!

His Excellency Mr. Seth George Ramocan, CD, Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom