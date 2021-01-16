Seven Benefits of June Plum

Jamaica’s juicy June plums are known by numerous names ranging from Golden Apple to Yellow Egg. The taste is a combination of sweet and tangy that many haven likened to cherries, mangoes, pineapples or star fruit, depending on the palate. Introduced to Jamaica in 1872, the fruit became a favorite for its flavor and its role in maintaining health. The following are some of the benefits of June Plum.

Vitamin A

The fruit is a rich source of vitamin A required for vision. It’s also a component for reproduction and aids in the functioning of organs ranging from the heart to the kidneys and lungs. A wash for sore eyes can also be created.

Antibiotic

June plums have natural antibiotic properties that aid the body in resisting bacteria and infections.

Antioxidant

The fruits contain antioxidants that assist the body in mitigating the effects of free radicals that cause damage at the cellular level and result in the fine lines and wrinkles of premature aging.

Fiber

The fruit is high in fiber and water content to facilitate proper digestion. It helps with constipation and in regulating blood sugar. The fiber content is effective in weight loss efforts as it makes people feel full longer.

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1 is essential for the production of red blood cells that disseminate oxygenated blood throughout the body.

Vitamin C

The body needs vitamin C for a variety of functions ranging from collagen production to the repair of cells. It boosts the immune system, is needed for wound healing, and helps the body absorb iron. Vitamin C also helps the body metabolize cholesterol and aids in the prevention of gallstones.

Vitamin K

The vitamin is an essential element that helps the body manufacture 13 proteins that are required for normal blood clotting, wound healing, and bone health.

Other Uses

The bark, roots, seeds, and leaves are also utilized in natural medicinals and cosmetics. The bark is a natural remedy for dysentery and the seeds are often used to address respiratory conditions owing to the fruit’s antibiotic properties. The roots have long been used as a contraceptive. The leaves are boiled and used as a moisturizer, skin lotion, to soothe coughs, and treat mouth sores.

Photo Source: Deposit Photos