Shaggy Says It’s “Un-Jamaican” Not to See “Bob Marley: One Love” Movie

Shaggy says any Jamaican who has not seen the “Bob Marley: One Love” biopic is doing the most un-Jamaican thing ever. The movie is currently the number one film at the US and Global box office with over $100 million haul worldwide and over $71 million in the United States.

“Un-Jamaican”

When a photographer from TMZ asked Jamaican dancehall artist and deejay, Shaggy, about the Jamaicans who were critical of “Bob Marley: One Love” and those who have not seen it, he said, “First of all the first thing I can tell you, I think it is the most un-Jamaican thing you can do if you don’t see this movie.

Praise for lead actor

Shaggy went to praise Kingsley Ben-Adir, the British actor who portrayed Marley in the film. Noting that Ben-Adir prepared for the role for months with coaches to help him get Marley’s Jamaican accent and use of the Patois language right. Shaggy said that he thought Ben-Adir was believable, adding, “Did he get it perfect like a Jamaican? No, the man is not Jamaican so he not goin’ get that. But did he come across as authentic with his acting chops? I think he did a good job.”

Critics found fault, but fans love it

According to the popular entertainment news source, ScreenRant.com, the Marley biopic attained an audience score of 94 percent based on over 1,000 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes in spire of a critics’ score of 43 percent out of 141 reviews. Some critics called the movie dull, that it took a “too safe” approach to his life rather than going for a deeper story, and that it did not capture Marley’s legacy. Audiences, on the other hand, noted its faithfulness and accuracy while speculating that Marley himself would have been proud of the film’s approach.

Still popular and attracting fans

Bob Marley passed away in 1981, yet his music continues to grow in popularity, and the artist wins new fans from all generations. This sustained love of his music and what he stood for has resulted in record-breaking numbers of viewers who want to learn more about his life and listen to the music featured in the film.

Shaggy’s background

Orville Richard Burrell, known professionally as Shaggy, was born in Jamaica in 1969. The reggae musician, rapper, singer, and deejay has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and twice won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. He received the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002, and in 2007, the Jamaican government awarded hime the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander. He also received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Brown University in 2022. He recently hosted the Island Music Conference in Kingston, sharing the stage with recording industry executives and musicians, including Mya, Spice, Masicka, Teejay, Sean Paul, and Wyclef Jean.