Annually, Caribbean-American Heritage Month is a time to recognise and celebrate the rich culture and contributions to the United States by Americans of Caribbean origin. Founded and established by Dr. Claire Nelson, the month was recognised inaugurally in the year 2000 by the Institute of Caribbean Studies.

In 2004, the month of June was officially declared as National Caribbean American Month by way of a legislative bill passed by U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee. In 2006, the resolution was further officialized when former U.S. President George W. Bush signed the proclamation, thereby pronouncing the month of June as ‘National Caribbean American Month‘.

Against this backdrop, the City of Miramar in South Florida held its annual kick-off celebration in recognition of Caribbean-American Heritage Month. This year, Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Miramar centred around recognising the Island of Grenada’s 50th year of independence.

Miramar Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne – South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, this year’s kick-off celebration of Caribbean-American heritage was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist of South Florida’s NBC 6—Chernéy Amhara. At present, Chernéy anchors the station’s weekend morning newscasts, NBC6 News Today at 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and NBC6 News Today at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sundays, from the station’s Miramar-based studios. DJ Fergie was at the helm as far as the musical vibes were concerned.

Emcee, Chernéy Amhara, South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Miramar’s kick-off festivities were held at its City Hall Plaza and also featured steel Steel music, Moko Jumbies, live music performances, and a variety of Caribbean cuisine samples. What’s more, attendees were treated to live music performances by South Florida-based Visions Reggae Band and Merengue Group from the Dominican Republic, Alomako.

Visions Band performance, South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Dominican Republic Merengue Group, Alomako – South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

The event, as always, was well attended, and there were a number of government officials and other notables on hand, including Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne (Miramar), Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers (Miramar), Consul General (Jamaica to the Southern USA) Oliver Mair, Commissioner Joy Smith (West Park), and Eddy Edwards (President/CEO of Jamaica Jerk Festival USA).

Miramar Vice Mayor, Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis giving her remarks – South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Consul General (Jamaica to the Southern USA) Oliver Mair, giving his remarks – South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Moko Jumbie performance, South Florida 2024 Caribbean-American Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration – (Miramar, Florida)

Photos by Nick Ford