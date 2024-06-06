South Florida Catches ‘Cricket Fever’ after Giant Replica Ball Rolls into Miramar in Run-up to ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the much-anticipated 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup, the City of Miramar in Broward County ushered in the excitement of the upcoming tournament with a giant cricket ball rolling in to its City Hall Plaza Complex. Dubbed ‘Giant Cricket Ball Rolls Into Miramar for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, this one-of-a-kind event took place on May 25, 2024 and afforded cricket fans an opportunity to take a selfie with the 400-pound, 8-foot tall replica cricket ball. So too, cricket fans were able to meet the Miami Marlins (major league baseball team) mascot, as well as to win prizes and surprises. In addition, there was free food, hot dogs, burgers, slushies and pan chicken.

Several city officials from Miramar and elsewhere were on-hand to not only welcome the Giant Cricket ball, but also to pick up a bat and ball themselves and practice their cricket playing (bowling and batting) skills. Some of the officials present were: Miramar Vice Mayors, Alexandra P. Davis and Yvette Colbourne, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, and Commissioner Joy B. Smith (Westpark).

Giant Cricket Ball Rolls Into Miramar, Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis (on right) – 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (Miramar, Florida USA)

Giant Cricket Ball Rolls Into Miramar, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers – 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (Miramar, Florida USA)

The 2024 T20 World Cup, will run from June 2nd to 29th in the United States and Caribbean (West Indies), and this event will be historic in that it shall mark the first time that America will play co-host to a T20 cricket World Cup, together with the West Indies.

Giant Cricket Ball Rolls Into Miramar, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers (playing wicket keeper) – 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (Miramar, Florida USA)

Giant Cricket Ball Rolls Into Miramar, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers (wicket keeper) – 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup (Miramar, Florida USA)

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

The ICC Men’s T20 World cup is the Twenty20 International cricket tournament that, since 2007, has been organized by the International Cricket Council (“ICC”). This event has generally taken place bi-annually and, as of 2022, eight editions have thus far been played featuring a total of 21 competing teams. Soley the West Indies and England have won the tournament more than once—with each squad having won a pair of titles.

More than 2.5 billion people follow and enjoy cricket from around the world. In that spirit, the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup coming to South Florida is highly anticipated and is set to be both a thrilling affair and an unforgettable event. Twenty teams will be chasing the Cup in the tournament, including: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Canada, Ireland, USA, Namibia, Scotland, Oman, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, and Netherlands.

Matches are slated to be held at nine venues across the United States and Caribbean (West Indies), such as New York, Dallas, Guyana, Barbados, Antigua, Florida, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent, and St Lucia. The Championship match will be hosted by the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024.

Broward County Stadium in Central Broward Park

Broward County Stadium in Central Broward Park​ is one of the three venues in the United States that will play host to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket this time around. Perhaps more significant, 2024 is the inaugural staging of the T20 World Cup on United States soil. There will be 55 matches, with 16 to be played in the U.S. Out of the 16 U.S. matches, 4 will be played at the Broward County Stadium in Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida:

Broward County Stadium in Central Broward Park (Lauderhill, Florida USA)

​Tuesday, June 11: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal​, match starts at 7:30PM

Friday, June 14: USA vs. Ireland​, match starts at 10:30AM

Saturday, June 15: India vs. Canada​; match starts at 10:30AM​

Sunday, June 16: Pakistan vs. Ireland​; match starts at 10:30AM