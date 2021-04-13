South Florida’s Caribbean Community Comes Together For St. Vincent Volcano Emergency Relief Drive

Miami Carnival, Joy’s Roti Delight, Genx Mas Band, and the community of South Florida join efforts to collect needed supplies for those impacted on the island of St. Vincent; as a result of the La Soufrière volcano which first erupted this past Friday, blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing some 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks. Neighboring islands Barbados and St Lucia will also continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Where: You can drop your supplies off at one of the following locations:



Miami Carnival Office

South side 18425 NW 2nd Ave Miami FL

11 am-6 pm

Joy’s Roti Delight (BackYard)

North side 1205 NW 40th Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313

Time:11am-6pm

Genx

Central

Soccer Town Pembroke Pines

1381 NW 129th Ave Pembroke Pine FL 33028

Time: 10am-6pm.

Items needed: toilet paper, canned foods – corned beef, sausages, etc., blankets sheets, towels, cots, mattresses, baby formula, juice water, sanitary napkins, diapers, adult diapers disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, napkins, matches, candles flashlights, first aid kits, painkillers, face masks, hand sanitizer soap, baby clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washing detergent dishwashing liquid, milk, rice, macaroni, canned goods, sugar, salt, baby wipes.

Donations can be made via www.foodforthepoor.org/vincent or give.miamifoundation.org/volcanorelief

For continued updates, please visit http://www.sflcaribbeanstrong.org/ and http://miamicarnival.org.

Photo: St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourist Information Center