 South Florida's Caribbean Community Comes Together For St. Vincent Volcano Emergency Relief Drive
20 seconds ago
by Staff Writer
Miami Carnival, Joy’s Roti Delight, Genx Mas Band, and the community of South Florida join efforts to collect needed supplies for those impacted on the island of St. Vincent; as a result of the La Soufrière volcano which first erupted this past Friday, blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing some 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks. Neighboring islands Barbados and St Lucia will also continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021
Where: You can drop your supplies off at one of the following locations:

Miami Carnival Office
South side  18425 NW 2nd Ave Miami FL
11 am-6 pm

Joy’s Roti Delight (BackYard)
 North side 1205 NW 40th Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313
Time:11am-6pm

Genx
Central
Soccer Town Pembroke Pines
1381 NW 129th Ave  Pembroke Pine FL 33028
Time: 10am-6pm.

Items needed: toilet paper, canned foods – corned beef, sausages, etc., blankets sheets, towels, cots, mattresses, baby formula, juice  water, sanitary napkins, diapers, adult diapers  disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, napkins, matches, candles  flashlights, first aid kits, painkillers, face masks, hand sanitizer  soap, baby clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washing detergent  dishwashing liquid, milk, rice, macaroni, canned goods, sugar, salt, baby wipes.

Donations can be made via www.foodforthepoor.org/vincent or  give.miamifoundation.org/volcanorelief

For continued updates, please visit http://www.sflcaribbeanstrong.org/ and http://miamicarnival.org.

Photo: St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourist Information Center 

