Southern US Schedules Multiple Events in Celebration of 61st Anniversary of Jamaican Independence

Under the theme of “Jamaica 61 – Proud and Strong,” cities in the Southern United States have scheduled numerous events in 2023 to mark the 61st anniversary of Jamaican independence. Here are some of the events on tap in South Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

SOUTH FLORIDA

Jamaica’s Consulate General in Miami has scheduled celebratory activities in honor of the 61st anniversary.

July 29

The “ Celebrate With Us!” Independence Dance

Hosted by Immaculate High School Alumni (SFLA chapter)

7 pm – 1 am

Dinner 8 pm – 9pm only

Goldcoast Ballroom

1415 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Celebrate with Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) Alumni Florida Chapter. Music by DJ Radcliffe Xanadu Disco. Proceeds go towards the school’s infrastructure.

July 30

Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving & Celebration

Hosted by Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, to mark the 61st independence anniversary through prayer and worship.

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

The Faith Center

5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise FL

2:45 pm: Pre-Service Celebration and fellowship featuring gospel artistes and refreshments.

4:00 pm: Annual Thanksgiving Service

Free

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair invites Jamaican nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join in worship to celebrate Jamaica as an independent nation. Featuring special performances by Glacia Robinson- Gospel Singer; South Florida Caribbean Chorale directed by Steve Higgins; Tallawah Mento Band; and the Jamaica Folk Revue. Pastor Norman Hemming, Associate Pastor of Faith Place Church, will officiate, and Pastor Karl Francis, Senior Pastor of Living Word Open Bible will deliver the message. Special Guest Speaker: The Hon. Alando Terrelonge, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Light refreshments will be provided at this celebration of Jamaica’s independence filled with gratitude, music, and uplifting messages.

August 1

Emancipation Day

August 4

Jamaica Pre-independence Day Fete Hosted by the Miramar City Commission

6 pm – 7 pm

Miramar Multi-Service Center

6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL

August 5

Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair

1:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre

16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL

Celebrate Jamaica’s Independence with the City of Miramar at this free family-friendly event featuring

Authentic Jamaican Cuisine; Live performances from Gyptian, Bushman, Leroy Sibbles, Gem Myers, and Frisco Kid; A Farmers Market with a “Gardening for Beginners” lesson and composting; A Kids Zone with water activities, bounce houses & face painting. Parking $10. Pay beforehand on Eventbrite or on the day.

Jamaica Independence Jamboree

August 5: 9 pm to August 6: 4 am

The Garden, 4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Tony Matterhorn Celebrates Jamaica Independence at the Garden. Live performances by Ninja Kidd , Silver Cat ,Determine , Jah Tee Vibes , Ras Zukes , Dod Irie , Teacha Love , Tymeless Singers , Jango Fresh , and Phaguel and more. Sponsored by 13 Street Records and Big Heads Promotion.

August 5

“ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

6 pm

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

Parker Playhouse, 797 North Eighth Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Campion Dance Society Presents ROOTS: A Jamaica 61 Celebration Event

ROOTS is an exciting combination of contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk forms fused with jazz, reggae, and dancehall. From its opening dance “Cry of Africa” to the independence dance drama “Jamaica Love,” this is a display of raw kinetic energy from a talented group of young Jamaicans dancing with passion. The presentation highlights the struggles facing Jamaica and the optimism in the hearts of its people, transcending nationality and ethnicity to connect on a deep level with the viewing audience.

Two shows are scheduled: August 5th and 6th.

August 6

Jamaica Independence Day

Jamaica Independence Cup Soccer tournament toC celebrate Independence

1 pm

2001 Douglas Road, Miramar, FL

Unity in the Community Jamaica Independence Motorcade; sponsored By Dr. Allan Cunningham, Former Global Diaspora Council Representative, in Association with Consul General Oliver Mair.

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Meet at The Garden

4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Travel south to Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

State Road 7, Lauderhill, FL

The “Unity In The Community Motorcade” starts at The Gardens (4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes). Terminates at The Lauderdale Performing Arts Center (LPAC).Music by: DJ Ever Never and DJ Radcliffe

Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration Under Patronage of Consul General Mair

5:00 pm

Lauderhill Sports Complex

7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL

Entertainment and Refreshments

“ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

6:00 pm

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

Parker Playhouse, 797 North Eighth Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL

August 12

Annual Jamaica Independence Gala (Jura) “the Future is Now”

Under the distinguished patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

7 pm

Marriott, Coral Springs Heron Bay, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. Coral Springs, FL

August 17

19th Annual Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza

Under the distinguished patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

7 pm

Miramar Multipurpose Center

6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Orlando, FL

HOUSTON, TEXAS

July 29

Jamaica Foundation of Houston Hosts Jamaica Independence Gala

7:00 pm

Red Oak Ballroom, Norris Conference Centers, Houston/City Centre

816 Town & Country Blvd., Suite 210, Houston, Texas

Guest Speaker: Consul General Oliver Mair

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

August 6

Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual)

August 12

Atlanta Jamaica Association Independence Ball & Scholarship Awards

6:00 pm

Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel

2020 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, GA

Guests include Her Excellency, Ambassador Audrey Marks and Dr. Claire Nelson, President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, Washington, D.C.

Photo – Deposit Photos