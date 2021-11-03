SprintRay Partners with Usain Bolt Foundation to Improve World’s Dental Care

The digital dental technology firm SprintRay is partnering with Usain Bolt’s Bolt Foundation to establish Bolt Labs Powered by SprintRay. The partnership with Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medal winner is meant to make digital dental care more affordable and accessible to patients worldwide, beginning with Bolt’s home island of Jamaica. Bolt will serve as SprintRay’s Global Brand Ambassador. Another recently announced partnership between SprintRay and Aspen Dental Management will provide 3D printing technology at over 900 dental practices across the United States.

The partnership between SprintRay and the Bolt Foundation will last for five years and will establish dental clinics that include 3D dental laboratories and a mobile unit designed to address the dental needs of children and adults, including those living in remote communities in Jamaica. According to Amir Mansouri, CEO of SprintRay, the Bolt initiative represents a major step for the company as it continues its mission to improve the delivery time and quality of dental care via technological innovation. With SprintRay’s line of 3D printing products, dental work can be finished in much less time and at a lower cost than with traditional dental care approaches.

Usain Bolt has stated that he is proud to partner with and represent SprintRay and other “Sprinters” as they call themselves. The company is set to make transformational changes in the digital dental industry around the world, Bolt added, accelerating a critical and largely unmet need for dental care improvement in the world’s populations. In Jamaica, there is not even a dentist for every 100,000 residents. Bolt said he looks forward to working with SprintRay to give everyone in the world their best possible smile.

SprintRay offers two 3D printing systems that use Digital Light Processing to create accurate dental parts. The technology can be used to develop dentures, indirect bonding trays, and occlusal guards, as well as cast applications, hybrid dentures, and temporary crowns. The two printing systems include the Pro 95 and Pro 55. The numbers represent the micron XY pixel size each machine is capable of achieving. Both printers can produce surgical guides.

