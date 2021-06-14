Tania Hernandez’s One Pot Cooks Up a Stew Of Jamaican True Short Stories, Poems & Recipes

Tania Hernandez, lovingly known as Miss Tania Lou, was inspired by the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Louise Bennett Coverley, Jamaica’s Queen of Culture, to write her third book featuring true stories that she experienced in Jamaica and Canada, poems, including a tribute to Dr. Coverley (Miss Lou) and to the fallen heroes of covid 19, and Jamaican Fusion recipes with a Canadian flare.

As a teacher, recording artist, motivational speaker, Jamaican folklorist and author in Canada, where she has lived for over 25 years, Tania’s Jamaican roots are deeply rooted in many of the things that she does in Canada and abroad. Her stage moniker is Miss Tania Lou, a name lovingly given to her by her avid followers. She has a large Facebook following, since she did a video tribute to Miss Lou – Happy Full Hundred Birthday Miss Lou! She has performed for Hamilton’s largest festival – This is Your Festival, and will be performing again this year, after the positive feedback from Ontarians. Tania performed at Miss Lou’s Room in Toronto, and received very favorable reviews after she recited one of Miss Lou’s Poem – Nuh Likkle Twang. Tania also performed at Toronto’s Heritage Singers 40th Anniversary.

The National Library of Jamaica invited Tania to be a guest author to do a reading, in celebration of World Book and Copyright Day on April 23rd, where she was featured reading one of her hilarious stories called Escape From Mumma Croc – a true story that occurred on Cassia Park Road in Jamaica. Since then she has been invited to do many interviews by Maurice Stewart, Consultant and CEO of Caribbean Cultural Vibrations in association with Big Media USA, where Tania was featured in a podcast – Entrepeneurial Women Shattering the Glass Ceiling Channel – BigMediaUSA. She had a large Youtube following when Wellesley Gayle, CEO of /my-Island-Jamaica.com did a lively and informative interview with Miss Tania Lou. She will be live streamed by this Jamaican site, when she does her One Pot Book Launch on June 13, 2021, featuring Fabian Coverley, mother of Miss Lou, and who wrote a Foreword in Tania’s book. Grace Cameron of Jamaican Eats Cookbook fame will be a keynote speaker as well. Tania has been featured in this first ever international Jamaican cookbook. Tania has performed at numerous Caribbean events, in association with Jamaicaneats.

Tania hopes that everyone will be nurtured in body, mind and spirit when they read her serving of stories, poems and recipes, and that you will “buss yuh belly wid laugh”. One Pot! One Love! Out of Many, One People!