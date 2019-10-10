The Financial Times Publishes a Glowing Feature on Jamaica’s World-Leading Stock Exchange

Jamaica’s stock exchange has caught the attention of the international daily newspaper the Financial Times. In a feature article published on October 9th, 2019 the newspaper provides a glowing review of the Jamaica stock exchange and the growing economy.

The article cites Jamaica’s strict adherence to the IMF programme that helped turn the economy around and Jamaica early exit from the programme in “flying colours”. There is also mention of Jamaica’s record-low unemployment, job creation, and new optimism. These are some of the key factors that have led to the Jamaican stock exchange gains.

According to Bloomberg Jamaica’s stock exchange has gained 35 percent in the past 12 months and is the world’s best performing of all 94 exchanges they track. The Financial Times also states that the Jamaican stock exchange gained over 600 percent in the past 5 years which is also a world’s best.

Jamaica’s world-leading stock exchange was featured by Bloomberg a year ago where they raved about the gains.

Founded in 1888 the Financial Times is an English-language international daily newspaper headquartered in London. The paper has a special emphasis on business and economic news.

Information and Photo Sources: Financial Times Newspaper, Bloomberg, 123rf