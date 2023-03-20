The Top 200 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022

Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my Saturday radio show, Reggae Voyage With Madman Donovan, on WESU 88.1FM, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022.
THE TOP 200 MOST REQUESTED REGGAE SONGS FOR INDEPENDENCE – 1962 – 2022 (JAMAICA 60th)
Number
||
Title of Song
||
Artist/s or Group
||
Producer
||
Year
1
||
One Love
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell
||
1977
2
||
Land of My Birth
||
Eric Donaldson
||
Winston Wallace
||
1978
3
||
Israelites
||
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
||
Leslie Kong
||
1969
4
||
Here I come (Love & Hate)
||
Dennis Brown
||
Tad Dawkins
||
1984
5
||
My Boy Lollipop
||
Millie Smalls
||
Chris Blackwell
||
1964
6
||
Cherry Oh Baby
||
Eric Donaldson
||
Edward ‘Bunny’ Lee
||
1971
7
||
Natural Mystic
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
1977
8
||
Legalize It
||
Peter Tosh
||
Peter Tosh
||
1976
9
||
Satta Massa Gana
||
The Abyssinians
||
Bernard Collins
||
1970
10
||
No Woman No Cry
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Chris Blackwell / Steve Smith
||
1974
11
||
Sitting & Watching
||
Dennis Brown
||
Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespeare
||
1980
12
||
The Harder They come
||
Jimmy Cliff
||
Jimmy Cliff
||
1972
13
||
Marcus Garvey
||
Burning Spear
||
Lawrence Jack Ruby Lindo
||
1975
14
||
Three Little Birds
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell
||
1977
15
||
54-46 That’s my number
||
Toots & The Maytal
||
Leslie Kong
||
1968
16
||
Electric Boogie(Slide)
||
Marcia Griffiths
||
Bunny Wailer
||
1982
17
||
Revolution
||
Dennis Brown
||
Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare
||
1983
18
||
Everything I own
||
Ken Boothe
||
Lloyd Cahmbers
||
1974
19
||
Redemption song
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell
||
1980
20
||
Two Sevens Clash
||
Culture
||
Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
||
1976
21
||
Who the cap fit
||
Bob Marley
||
Bob Marley
||
1979
22
||
Night nurse
||
Gregory Isaacs
||
Gregory Isaacs
||
1982
22
||
Love I can feel
||
John Holt
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1970
23
||
Sweet Jamaica
||
Eric Donaldson
||
Winston Wallace
||
1977
24
||
Rivers of Babylon
||
The Melodians
||
Leslie Kong
||
1969
25
||
Waiting in vain
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
1977
26
||
Many rivers to cross
||
Jimmy Cliff
||
Jimmy Cliff
||
1972
26
||
Wear you to the ball
||
Uroy & The Paragons
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1970
27
||
Get up stand up
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Chris Blackwell / The Wailers
||
1973
28
||
The tide is high
||
The Paragons
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1967
29
||
I’m Still In Love With You
||
Alton Ellis
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1967
29
||
Pass di kutchie
||
The Mighty Diamonds
||
Augustus Gussie Clarke
||
1982
30
||
Greetings
||
Half Pint
||
George Phang
||
1986
31
||
Stealing love on the side
||
Carlene Davis
||
Willie Lindo
||
1981
32
||
Loving Pauper
||
Dobby Dobson
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1968
32
||
Vanity
||
Sugar Minott
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1975
33
||
What one dance can do
||
Beres Hammond
||
Willie Lindo
||
1985
34
||
Book of the rules
||
The Heptones
||
Harry Johnson
||
1973
35
||
One blood
||
Junior Reid
||
Junior Reid
||
1989
36
||
Fade away
||
Junior Byles
||
Joseph Hoo Kim
||
1975
37
||
Unchained
||
Bob Andy
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
38
||
War
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
1974
39
||
I need a roof
||
The Mighty Diamonds
||
Joseph Hoo Kim
||
1976
40
||
How Could I Leave
||
Dennis Brown
||
Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
||
1978
41
||
Talk About Love
||
Pat Kelly
||
Phil Prat
||
1971
42
||
Tenement Yard
||
Jacob Miller
||
Ian & Roger Lewis
||
1975
42
||
No No No
||
Dawn Penn
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd / Steely & Clevie
||
1968/1994
43
||
Iron lion zion
||
Bob Marley
||
Bob Marley
||
1992
44
||
Big Ship
||
Freddie McGregor
||
Linval Thompson
||
1982
45
||
Rocksteady (Get Ready)
||
Alton Ellis & The Flames
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1977
45
||
Wonderful World, beautiful people
||
Jimmy Cliff
||
Leslie Kong
||
1969
46
||
Cottage In Negril
||
Tyrone Taylor
||
Tyrone Taylor
||
1981
47
||
I Shot the Sheriff
||
Bob Marley & The Wailers
||
Chris Blackwell/The Wailers
||
1973
48
||
Should I
||
Dennis Brown
||
Tad Dawkins
||
1984
49
||
Now That We Found Love
||
Third World
||
Alex Sadkin/Third World
||
1978
49
||
Get Myself Together
||
Dennis Brown
||
Dennis Brown
||
1982
50
||
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
||
Black Uhuru
||
Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie
||
1980
51
||
Ring The Alarm
||
Tenor Saw
||
Winston Riley
||
1985
52
||
Intensified ’68
||
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
||
Leslie Kong
||
1968
52
||
Promise Land
||
Dennis Brown
||
Michael Campbell / Aswad
||
1983
53
||
Have Mercy
||
The Mighty Diamonds
||
Joseph Hoo Kim
||
1976
54
||
Police & Thieves
||
Junior Mervin
||
Lee Scratch Perry
||
1976
55
||
Breaking Up
||
Alton Ellis
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1967
56
||
Rain From The Sky
||
Delroy Wilson
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1967
56
||
Can I Change My Mind
||
Alton Ellis
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1969
57
||
Soon Forward
||
Gregory Isaacs
||
Gregory Isaacs / Sly & Robbie
||
1979
57
||
Money In My Pocket
||
Dennis Brown
||
Errol Thompson / Joe Gibbs
||
1978
58
||
Lots Of Sign
||
Tenor Saw
||
Youthman Promotion
||
1985
59
||
Carry Go Bring Come
||
Justin Hines & The Dominoes
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1976
60
||
Uptown Top Rankin
||
Althea & Donna
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1977
60
||
Bam Bam
||
Sister Nancy
||
Winston Riley
||
1985
61
||
Under Mi Sleng Ting
||
Wayne Smith
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1985
62
||
Is This Love
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers
||
1978
62
||
Moving Away
||
Ken Boothe
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
63
||
Someone Loves You Honey
||
J.C. Lodge
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1981
64
||
The Message
||
Neville Martin
||
Clancy Eccles
||
1976
65
||
Members Only
||
Tyrone Taylor
||
Winston Riley
||
1985
66
||
Telephone Love
||
J C Lodge
||
Augustus Gussie Clarke
||
1988
66
||
Duppy or gunman
||
Ernie Smith
||
Ernie Smith
||
1974
67
||
Picture on The Wall
||
Freddy McKay
||
Leslie Kong
||
1970
67
||
Herbman Hustling
||
Sugar Minott
||
Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson
||
1984
68
||
Black Cinderella
||
Errol Dunkley
||
Ivan Jimmy Radway
||
1972
69
||
Buffalo Solder
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers/Errol Brown
||
1978
70
||
Freedom
||
Clancy Eccles
||
Clancy Eccles / Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1961
70
||
No Man is an Island
||
Dennis Brown
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1969
71
||
Bam Bam
||
The Maytals
||
Byron Lee
||
1966
72
||
Up Park Camp
||
John Holt
||
Joseph Hoo Kim
||
1976
72
||
Ram Goat Liver
||
Pluto Shervington
||
Paul Khouri
||
1974
73
||
Ba Ba Boom
||
The Jamaicans
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1967
74
||
Armagideon Time
||
Willie Williams
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1978
75
||
On The Beach
||
The Paragons
||
Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid
||
1967
76
||
Baltimore
||
The Tamlins
||
Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare
||
1980
77
||
Buddy Bye
||
Johnny Osbourne
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1984
77
||
Take It Easy
||
Hopeton Lewis
||
Sam Mitchell / Keith Scott
||
1967
78
||
Breakfast In Bed
||
Lorna Bennett
||
Harry Johnson
||
1972
79
||
Leave People Business
||
Admiral Tibbett
||
Winston Riley
||
1989
80
||
Walk Away From Love
||
Bitty Mclean
||
Van McCoy
||
2004
81
||
1865 (96 Degrees In The Shade)
||
Third World
||
Third World
||
1977
82
||
Housecalls
||
Maxi Priest & Shabba Ranks
||
Clifton Dillon / Mikey Bennett
||
1990
82
||
Jammin
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers
||
Bob Marley & the Wailers
||
1977
83
||
007 Shanty town
||
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
||
Leslie Kong
||
1966
84
||
Oh Carolina
||
Folks Brothers/Count Ossie
||
Prince Buster
||
1963
85
||
Bad Boys
||
Inner Circle
||
Ian & Roger Lewis
||
1993
86
||
Murder She Wrote
||
Chacka Demus & Pliers
||
Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare
||
1982
86
||
One Man Against The World
||
Gregory Isaacs
||
Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke
||
1978
87
||
This Magic Moment
||
Leroy Gibbons
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1987
88
Silly Games
Janet Kay
Dennis Bovell
1979
88
||
Everyone falls in love
||
Tanto Metro & Devonte
||
Donovan Germain
||
1977
89
||
Too Experience
||
Bob Andy
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
90
||
It Wasn’t Me
||
Shaggy / Ric Roc
||
Shaun “Sting” Pizzonia
||
1999
90
||
GOD Is Standing By
||
George Nooks
||
Computer Paul
||
2001
91
||
Welcome to Jamrock
||
Damian Jr Gong Marley
||
Stephen Marley
||
2004
92
||
Under Pressure
||
Super Cat
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1985
93
||
Movie Star
||
Errol Dunkley
||
Errol Dunkley
||
1971
93
||
If Me Have A Girl
||
Nitty Gritty
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1985
94
||
Pumpkin Belly
||
Tenor Saw
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1985
95
||
Boombastic
||
Shaggy
||
Robert Livingston
||
1995
96
||
Action
||
Nadine Sutherland & Terror Fabulous
||
Dave Kelly
||
1993
96
||
Cool Out Son
||
Junior Mervin
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1979
97
||
Tune In
||
Cocoa T
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1986
98
||
Toast
||
Koffee
||
Walshy Fire / Izybeats / Major Lazer
||
2018
98
||
Knocking on Heavens Door
||
Ed Robinson
||
VP Music Group / Beatport
||
1991
99
||
Arlene
||
General Echo
||
Winston Riley
||
1985
100
||
Rock Away
||
Beres Hammond
||
Beres Hammond
||
2000
101
||
Living Dangerously
||
Barrington Levy / Bounty Killer
||
Paul “Jah Screw” Love
||
1995
102
||
My Woman
||
Barrington Levy
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1984
103
||
Nice Up The Dance
||
Michigan /Smiley
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1979
104
||
Driver A
||
Buju Banton
||
Buju Banton
||
2007
104
||
Johnny Too Bad
||
The Slickers
||
Byron Lee
||
1971
105
||
Caan Dun
||
Shabba Ranks
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1991
106
||
I’m Just A Guy
||
Alton Ellis
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1967
107
||
Murderer
||
Barrington Levy
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1984
108
||
What kind of world
||
The Cables
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
109
||
Fever
||
Tenor saw
||
Lincoln Sugar Minott
||
1985
109
||
They Gonna Talk
||
Beres Hammond
||
Beres Hammond
||
2000
110
||
Close To You
||
Maxi Priest
||
H. Tucker/ G. Chung / Sly Dunbar
||
1990
111
||
Baby why
||
The Cables
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
112
Sonny’s Letter
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Linton Kwesi Johnson
1984
112
||
Feel like jumping
||
Marcia Griffiths
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
113
||
Wah Duh Dem
||
Eka Mouse
||
Henry Junju Lawes
||
1981
114
||
Queen Majesty
||
The Techniques
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1967
115
||
Puppet On A String
||
Ken Boothe
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1967
115
||
Hold Me Tight
||
Johnny Nash
||
Johnny Nash
||
1968
116
||
Putting Up A Resistance
||
Beres Hammond
||
David “Tappa Zukie” Sinclair
||
1994
117
||
Sammy Dead
||
Monty Morris
||
Byron Lee
||
1964
118
||
Zungguzeng
||
Yellowman
||
Henry Junju Lawes
||
1983
119
||
Here comes the Hotstepper
||
Ina Kamozie
||
Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare
||
1994
120
||
Try Jah Love
||
Third World
||
Stevie Wonder
||
1982
121
||
Don’t Stay away
||
Phyllis Dillon
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1967
121
||
Sarah
||
Frankie Paul
||
Lloyd King James Jammys
||
1987
122
||
Thank you Lord
||
The Wailers
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1967
123
||
War Inna Babylon
||
Max Romeo
||
Lee Scratch Perry
||
1977
124
||
Young, Gifted & Black
||
Bob Andy & Marcia Griffiths
||
Harry Johnson
||
1970
125
||
Boxing
||
Cornell Campbell
||
Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson
||
1979
126
||
Fight This Feelings
||
Shaggy Feat. Beres Hammond
||
Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare
||
2013
127
||
Sorry
||
Foxy Brown
||
Steely & Clevie
||
1989
127
||
Perfidia
||
Phyllis Dillon
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1967
128
||
Pass Di Dutchie
||
Musical Youth
||
Tony Owens / Pete Waterman
||
1982
129
||
Here I come
||
Barrington Levy
||
Paul “Jah Screw” Love
||
1985
130
||
Johnnie B Goode
||
Peter Tosh
||
Chris Kimsey / Peter Tosh
||
1983
131
||
Tell Me Now
||
Marcia Griffiths
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
132
||
Officially
||
Lloyd Parks & We the People Band
||
Joe Gibbs
||
1973
132
||
Wake Up With You
||
Boris Gardner
||
Willie Lindo
||
1986
133
||
Brown Girl In The Ring
||
Boney M
||
Frank Farian
||
1978
134
||
Nanny Goat
||
Larry Marshall & Alvin Perkins
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
135
||
I Wanna Be Loved
||
Buju Banton
||
Donovan Germaine
||
1995
135
||
Rumors
||
Gregory Isaacs
||
Agustus Gussie Clarke
||
1988
136
||
Making Me High
||
Cobra / Toni Braxton
||
Babyface
||
1994
137
||
Look
||
Bounty Killer
||
Stranger / Dave Kelly
||
1999
137
||
Love forever
||
Cynthia Schloss
||
Winston Blake
||
1985
138
||
Ting a ling
||
Shabba Ranks
||
Cliff “Specialist” Dillion
||
1992
139
||
Rough & Tough
||
Robert French
||
Steelie & Cleevie
||
1987
139
||
Sweet & Dandy
||
Toots & The Maytal
||
Leslie Kong
||
1969
140
||
Flex
||
Mad Cobra
||
Clifton Dillon/C. Fillmore/Sly Dunbar
||
1992
141
||
Good Buddy
||
Fabulous 5 Band
||
Grub Cooper
||
1995
142
||
Better Must Come
||
Delroy Wilson
||
Bunny Lee
||
1971
143
||
Dancehall Queen
||
Chevelle Franklin/ Beenie Man
||
Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie
||
1997
143
||
Gimmie the Light
||
Sean Paul
||
Troyton Rami / Roger Mackenzie
||
2002
144
||
My Conversation
||
Slim Smith & The Uniques
||
Bunny Lee
||
1970
145
||
Don Dada
||
Super Cat
||
Robert Livingston / William Marragh
||
1992
146
||
Tour
||
Capleton
||
Nolan Baynes / African Star
||
1994
147
||
Come Back Home
||
Beres Hammond
||
Beres Hammond / Richard Bell
||
1993
147
||
Solomon
||
Derrick Harriott
||
Derrick Harriott
||
1967
148
||
Stalk of sensimelia
||
Black Uhuru
||
Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare
||
1980
149
||
Housewives Choice
||
Derrick Morgan / Patsy
||
Leslie Kong
||
1962
150
||
Shy Guy
||
Diana King
||
Andy Marvel
||
1993
151
||
Gangster Anthem
||
Terror Fabulous
||
Dave Kelly / Mad People
||
1994
151
||
Romantic Call
||
Patra & Yo Yo
||
Howie Tee
||
1993
152
||
Bonafide Love
||
Buju Banton / Wayne Wonder
||
Donovan Germaine
||
1992
153
||
Who Says
||
Beres Hammond / Buju Banton
||
Donovan Germaine / Dave Kelly
||
1992
154
||
Twice My Age
||
Shabba Ranks & Krystal
||
Augustus Gussie Clarke
||
1989
155
||
Black Star Liner
||
Fred Locks
||
Hugh Jah Shoes Boothe
||
1975
155
||
Isn’t She Lovely
||
Yami Bolo
||
Lloyd King Jammys James
||
1992
156
||
Bogle
||
Buju Banton
||
Dave Kelly
||
1992
157
||
Tomorrows People
||
Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers
||
Ziggy Marley
||
1988
158
||
You Don’t Care
||
The Techniques
||
Arthur “Duke” Reid
||
1967
159
||
Fever (Tic Toc)
||
Vybz Kartel
||
Linton TJ White
||
2016
159
||
Red red wine
||
UB40
||
Ray Falconer / UB40
||
1983
160
||
Black Roses
||
Barrington Levy
||
Hyman Wright / Percy Chin
||
1983
161
||
Pirate Anthem
||
Cocoa T / Shabba Ranks/Home T
||
Agustus Gussie Clarke
||
1989
162
||
Love Me Forever
||
Carlton & The Shoes
||
Clement Coxsone Dodd
||
1968
162
||
Kuff
||
Shelly Thunder
||
Whitfield H Reid
||
1989
163
||
Anything For You (Remix)
||
Snow/Nadine/Terror/Buju/Beenie
||
Donovan Germaine
||
1995
163
||
One wheel wheely
||
Early B
||
D. Lowe / E. Neil / M. McKoy
||
1985
164
||
Substitute Lover
||
Half Pint
||
Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon
||
1991
165
||
No Letting Go
||
Wayne Wonder/LL Cool J/Dutche
||
Steven Lenky Marsden
||
2002
166
||
Cheerleader
||
Omi
||
Omi / Clifton Dillion
||
2015
167
||
If Love So Nice
||
Jr. Kelley
||
Harvel “Gadaffi” Hart
||
1999
167
||
Untold Stories
||
Buju Banton
||
Donovan Germaine
||
1995
168
||
World Dance
||
Beenie Man
||
Patrick Roberts
||
1994
169
||
Workie Workie
||
Chacka Demus
||
Donovan Germaine
||
1991
170
||
Romping Shop
||
Vybz Kartel / Spice
||
Adijahiem / Notnice
||
2009
171
||
Hey Fatty Boom Boom
||
Carl Malcolm
||
C. Chin
||
1975
171
||
One Of Those Days
||
Sizzla
||
Bobby Digital B Dixon
||
2002
172
||
People Like You
||
Gramps Morgan
||
Johnny Reid / Halo
||
2020
172
||
Footprints
||
T.O.K.
||
Donovan “Vendetta” Bennett
||
2004
173
Dude
||
Beenie Man & Ms Thing
||
Dave Kelly
||
2003
174
||
Pon De River
||
Elephant Man
||
R. Blake/ VP Records
||
2003
175
||
Heads High
||
Mr. Vegas
||
Danny Browne / D Juvenile
||
1998
176
||
Loodi
||
Vybz Kartel / Shenseea
||
Romeich Entertainment / So Unique
||
2016
176
||
Serious Time
||
Admiral Tibbett/Shabba Ranks/Ninja Man
||
Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon
||
1991
177
||
It’s A Pity
||
Tanya Stephens
||
P. Baigorry / J. Bugnon / L. Topp
||
2002
178
||
Who am I
||
Beenie Man
||
Jeremy Harding
||
1997
179
||
I’m So Special
||
Mavado
||
L “TJ” White
||
2008
180
||
Walking Trophy
||
Hood Celebrity
||
Mazi O
||
2017
180
||
Take Time To Know Her
||
Tinga Stewart / Ninja Man
||
Whitfield.Henry / Norman Wilson
||
1989
181
||
Fire Pon A Weak Heart
||
Bushman
||
Lloyd King Jammys James
||
2000
182
||
I’m Still In Love With You
||
Sean Paul / Sasha
||
W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown
||
2002
183
||
Guh Dung Deh
||
Spice
||
Constantin “Costi” Ionita & Shaggy
||
2021
183
||
Mr. Lover Man (Champion Lover)
||
Shabba Ranks / Deborahe Glasgow
||
Agustus “Gussie” Clarke
||
1988
184
||
Black Woman & Child
||
Sizzla
||
Bobby “Digital B” Dixon
||
1993
185
||
Informer
||
Lady Ann
||
Joe Gibbs & Errol Thompson
||
1982
186
||
Shaving Cream
||
Fabulous 5 Band
||
Rohan “Tallman” Gray
||
1975
186
||
Satisfaction
||
Carl Dawkins
||
Winston Riley
||
1968
187
||
Down By The River
||
Morgan Heritage
||
Dean Fraser
||
1999
188
||
Sycamore Tree
||
Lady Saw
||
Dave Kelly / Mad People
||
1996
189
||
Cook
||
Lexuss
||
W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown
||
1999
189
||
Coca Cola Bottle Shape
||
Simpleton
||
Collin “Fatta” Marshall
||
1992
190
||
Ghetto Story
||
Baby Cham / Alecia Keys
||
Dave Kelly
||
2006
191
||
Never Dis The Man
||
Sanchez
||
Phillip “Fattis” Burrell
||
1997
191
||
Zion In A Vision
||
Garnet Silk
||
Maurice “Jack Scorpio” Johnson
||
1992
192
||
Kindness For Weakness
||
Glen Washington
||
Joe Frasier
||
1996
192
||
African Queen
||
2 Face Edibia
||
Tall P / Kennis Music
||
2014
193
||
Benz & Bimma
||
Bounty Killer
||
Aidan Jones
||
1996
194
||
Clarks
||
Vybz Kartel/ Popcaan/ Gaza Slim
||
Adijahiem / Notnice / Chrome
||
2010
195
||
Far East
||
Barry Brown
||
Clement Coxonne Dodd
||
1982
195
||
No Weh Nuh Better Than Yard
||
Admiral Bailey
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
2007
196
||
My Dream
||
Nesbeth
||
Eccentric
||
2015
197
||
Nuff Respect
||
Lady G
||
Augustus “Gussie” Clarke
||
1988
198
||
Coppershot
||
Bounty Killer
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1992
199
||
One Man Can’t Satisfy Her
||
I Wayne
||
Patrick Henry / Nigel Burrel
||
2002
199
||
Gangalee
||
Louie Culture
||
Lloyd “John John” James Jr
||
1994
200
||
Book, Book, Book
||
Bounty Killer
||
Lloyd “King Jammys” James
||
1995
About My Radio Show:
My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out of Middletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.
About the Author:
Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on-air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.
A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel-based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non-profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.
A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30 pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non-profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education, and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.