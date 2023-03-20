The Top 200 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022

Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my Saturday radio show, Reggae Voyage With Madman Donovan, on WESU 88.1FM, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022.

THE TOP 200 MOST REQUESTED REGGAE SONGS FOR INDEPENDENCE – 1962 – 2022 (JAMAICA 60th) Number || Title of Song || Artist/s or Group || Producer || Year 1 || One Love || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell || 1977 2 || Land of My Birth || Eric Donaldson || Winston Wallace || 1978 3 || Israelites || Desmond Dekker & The Aces || Leslie Kong || 1969 4 || Here I come (Love & Hate) || Dennis Brown || Tad Dawkins || 1984 5 || My Boy Lollipop || Millie Smalls || Chris Blackwell || 1964 6 || Cherry Oh Baby || Eric Donaldson || Edward ‘Bunny’ Lee || 1971 7 || Natural Mystic || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers || 1977 8 || Legalize It || Peter Tosh || Peter Tosh || 1976 9 || Satta Massa Gana || The Abyssinians || Bernard Collins || 1970 10 || No Woman No Cry || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Chris Blackwell / Steve Smith || 1974 11 || Sitting & Watching || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespeare || 1980 12 || The Harder They come || Jimmy Cliff || Jimmy Cliff || 1972 13 || Marcus Garvey || Burning Spear || Lawrence Jack Ruby Lindo || 1975 14 || Three Little Birds || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell || 1977 15 || 54-46 That’s my number || Toots & The Maytal || Leslie Kong || 1968 16 || Electric Boogie(Slide) || Marcia Griffiths || Bunny Wailer || 1982 17 || Revolution || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare || 1983 18 || Everything I own || Ken Boothe || Lloyd Cahmbers || 1974 19 || Redemption song || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell || 1980 20 || Two Sevens Clash || Culture || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1976 21 || Who the cap fit || Bob Marley || Bob Marley || 1979 22 || Night nurse || Gregory Isaacs || Gregory Isaacs || 1982 22 || Love I can feel || John Holt || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1970 23 || Sweet Jamaica || Eric Donaldson || Winston Wallace || 1977 24 || Rivers of Babylon || The Melodians || Leslie Kong || 1969 25 || Waiting in vain || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers || 1977 26 || Many rivers to cross || Jimmy Cliff || Jimmy Cliff || 1972 26 || Wear you to the ball || Uroy & The Paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1970 27 || Get up stand up || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Chris Blackwell / The Wailers || 1973 28 || The tide is high || The Paragons || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1967 29 || I’m Still In Love With You || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 29 || Pass di kutchie || The Mighty Diamonds || Augustus Gussie Clarke || 1982 30 || Greetings || Half Pint || George Phang || 1986 31 || Stealing love on the side || Carlene Davis || Willie Lindo || 1981 32 || Loving Pauper || Dobby Dobson || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1968 32 || Vanity || Sugar Minott || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1975 33 || What one dance can do || Beres Hammond || Willie Lindo || 1985 34 || Book of the rules || The Heptones || Harry Johnson || 1973 35 || One blood || Junior Reid || Junior Reid || 1989 36 || Fade away || Junior Byles || Joseph Hoo Kim || 1975 37 || Unchained || Bob Andy || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 38 || War || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Bob Marley & The Wailers || 1974 39 || I need a roof || The Mighty Diamonds || Joseph Hoo Kim || 1976 40 || How Could I Leave || Dennis Brown || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1978 41 || Talk About Love || Pat Kelly || Phil Prat || 1971 42 || Tenement Yard || Jacob Miller || Ian & Roger Lewis || 1975 42 || No No No || Dawn Penn || Clement Coxsone Dodd / Steely & Clevie || 1968/1994 43 || Iron lion zion || Bob Marley || Bob Marley || 1992 44 || Big Ship || Freddie McGregor || Linval Thompson || 1982 45 || Rocksteady (Get Ready) || Alton Ellis & The Flames || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1977 45 || Wonderful World, beautiful people || Jimmy Cliff || Leslie Kong || 1969 46 || Cottage In Negril || Tyrone Taylor || Tyrone Taylor || 1981 47 || I Shot the Sheriff || Bob Marley & The Wailers || Chris Blackwell/The Wailers || 1973 48 || Should I || Dennis Brown || Tad Dawkins || 1984 49 || Now That We Found Love || Third World || Alex Sadkin/Third World || 1978 49 || Get Myself Together || Dennis Brown || Dennis Brown || 1982 50 || Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner || Black Uhuru || Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie || 1980 51 || Ring The Alarm || Tenor Saw || Winston Riley || 1985 52 || Intensified ’68 || Desmond Dekker & The Aces || Leslie Kong || 1968 52 || Promise Land || Dennis Brown || Michael Campbell / Aswad || 1983 53 || Have Mercy || The Mighty Diamonds || Joseph Hoo Kim || 1976 54 || Police & Thieves || Junior Mervin || Lee Scratch Perry || 1976 55 || Breaking Up || Alton Ellis || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1967 56 || Rain From The Sky || Delroy Wilson || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 56 || Can I Change My Mind || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1969 57 || Soon Forward || Gregory Isaacs || Gregory Isaacs / Sly & Robbie || 1979 57 || Money In My Pocket || Dennis Brown || Errol Thompson / Joe Gibbs || 1978 58 || Lots Of Sign || Tenor Saw || Youthman Promotion || 1985 59 || Carry Go Bring Come || Justin Hines & The Dominoes || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1976 60 || Uptown Top Rankin || Althea & Donna || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1977 60 || Bam Bam || Sister Nancy || Winston Riley || 1985 61 || Under Mi Sleng Ting || Wayne Smith || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1985 62 || Is This Love || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Bob Marley & the Wailers || 1978 62 || Moving Away || Ken Boothe || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 63 || Someone Loves You Honey || J.C. Lodge || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1981 64 || The Message || Neville Martin || Clancy Eccles || 1976 65 || Members Only || Tyrone Taylor || Winston Riley || 1985 66 || Telephone Love || J C Lodge || Augustus Gussie Clarke || 1988 66 || Duppy or gunman || Ernie Smith || Ernie Smith || 1974 67 || Picture on The Wall || Freddy McKay || Leslie Kong || 1970 67 || Herbman Hustling || Sugar Minott || Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson || 1984 68 || Black Cinderella || Errol Dunkley || Ivan Jimmy Radway || 1972 69 || Buffalo Solder || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Bob Marley & the Wailers/Errol Brown || 1978 70 || Freedom || Clancy Eccles || Clancy Eccles / Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1961 70 || No Man is an Island || Dennis Brown || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1969 71 || Bam Bam || The Maytals || Byron Lee || 1966 72 || Up Park Camp || John Holt || Joseph Hoo Kim || 1976 72 || Ram Goat Liver || Pluto Shervington || Paul Khouri || 1974 73 || Ba Ba Boom || The Jamaicans || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1967 74 || Armagideon Time || Willie Williams || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1978 75 || On The Beach || The Paragons || Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid || 1967 76 || Baltimore || The Tamlins || Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare || 1980 77 || Buddy Bye || Johnny Osbourne || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1984 77 || Take It Easy || Hopeton Lewis || Sam Mitchell / Keith Scott || 1967 78 || Breakfast In Bed || Lorna Bennett || Harry Johnson || 1972 79 || Leave People Business || Admiral Tibbett || Winston Riley || 1989 80 || Walk Away From Love || Bitty Mclean || Van McCoy || 2004 81 || 1865 (96 Degrees In The Shade) || Third World || Third World || 1977 82 || Housecalls || Maxi Priest & Shabba Ranks || Clifton Dillon / Mikey Bennett || 1990 82 || Jammin || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Bob Marley & the Wailers || 1977 83 || 007 Shanty town || Desmond Dekker & The Aces || Leslie Kong || 1966 84 || Oh Carolina || Folks Brothers/Count Ossie || Prince Buster || 1963 85 || Bad Boys || Inner Circle || Ian & Roger Lewis || 1993 86 || Murder She Wrote || Chacka Demus & Pliers || Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare || 1982 86 || One Man Against The World || Gregory Isaacs || Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke || 1978 87 || This Magic Moment || Leroy Gibbons || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1987 88 Silly Games Janet Kay Dennis Bovell 1979 88 || Everyone falls in love || Tanto Metro & Devonte || Donovan Germain || 1977 89 || Too Experience || Bob Andy || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 90 || It Wasn’t Me || Shaggy / Ric Roc || Shaun “Sting” Pizzonia || 1999 90 || GOD Is Standing By || George Nooks || Computer Paul || 2001 91 || Welcome to Jamrock || Damian Jr Gong Marley || Stephen Marley || 2004 92 || Under Pressure || Super Cat || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1985 93 || Movie Star || Errol Dunkley || Errol Dunkley || 1971 93 || If Me Have A Girl || Nitty Gritty || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1985 94 || Pumpkin Belly || Tenor Saw || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1985 95 || Boombastic || Shaggy || Robert Livingston || 1995 96 || Action || Nadine Sutherland & Terror Fabulous || Dave Kelly || 1993 96 || Cool Out Son || Junior Mervin || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1979 97 || Tune In || Cocoa T || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1986 98 || Toast || Koffee || Walshy Fire / Izybeats / Major Lazer || 2018 98 || Knocking on Heavens Door || Ed Robinson || VP Music Group / Beatport || 1991 99 || Arlene || General Echo || Winston Riley || 1985 100 || Rock Away || Beres Hammond || Beres Hammond || 2000 101 || Living Dangerously || Barrington Levy / Bounty Killer || Paul “Jah Screw” Love || 1995 102 || My Woman || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1984 103 || Nice Up The Dance || Michigan /Smiley || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1979 104 || Driver A || Buju Banton || Buju Banton || 2007 104 || Johnny Too Bad || The Slickers || Byron Lee || 1971 105 || Caan Dun || Shabba Ranks || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1991 106 || I’m Just A Guy || Alton Ellis || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 107 || Murderer || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1984 108 || What kind of world || The Cables || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 109 || Fever || Tenor saw || Lincoln Sugar Minott || 1985 109 || They Gonna Talk || Beres Hammond || Beres Hammond || 2000 110 || Close To You || Maxi Priest || H. Tucker/ G. Chung / Sly Dunbar || 1990 111 || Baby why || The Cables || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 112 Sonny’s Letter Linton Kwesi Johnson Linton Kwesi Johnson 1984 112 || Feel like jumping || Marcia Griffiths || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 113 || Wah Duh Dem || Eka Mouse || Henry Junju Lawes || 1981 114 || Queen Majesty || The Techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 115 || Puppet On A String || Ken Boothe || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 115 || Hold Me Tight || Johnny Nash || Johnny Nash || 1968 116 || Putting Up A Resistance || Beres Hammond || David “Tappa Zukie” Sinclair || 1994 117 || Sammy Dead || Monty Morris || Byron Lee || 1964 118 || Zungguzeng || Yellowman || Henry Junju Lawes || 1983 119 || Here comes the Hotstepper || Ina Kamozie || Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare || 1994 120 || Try Jah Love || Third World || Stevie Wonder || 1982 121 || Don’t Stay away || Phyllis Dillon || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 121 || Sarah || Frankie Paul || Lloyd King James Jammys || 1987 122 || Thank you Lord || The Wailers || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1967 123 || War Inna Babylon || Max Romeo || Lee Scratch Perry || 1977 124 || Young, Gifted & Black || Bob Andy & Marcia Griffiths || Harry Johnson || 1970 125 || Boxing || Cornell Campbell || Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson || 1979 126 || Fight This Feelings || Shaggy Feat. Beres Hammond || Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare || 2013 127 || Sorry || Foxy Brown || Steely & Clevie || 1989 127 || Perfidia || Phyllis Dillon || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 128 || Pass Di Dutchie || Musical Youth || Tony Owens / Pete Waterman || 1982 129 || Here I come || Barrington Levy || Paul “Jah Screw” Love || 1985 130 || Johnnie B Goode || Peter Tosh || Chris Kimsey / Peter Tosh || 1983 131 || Tell Me Now || Marcia Griffiths || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 132 || Officially || Lloyd Parks & We the People Band || Joe Gibbs || 1973 132 || Wake Up With You || Boris Gardner || Willie Lindo || 1986 133 || Brown Girl In The Ring || Boney M || Frank Farian || 1978 134 || Nanny Goat || Larry Marshall & Alvin Perkins || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 135 || I Wanna Be Loved || Buju Banton || Donovan Germaine || 1995 135 || Rumors || Gregory Isaacs || Agustus Gussie Clarke || 1988 136 || Making Me High || Cobra / Toni Braxton || Babyface || 1994 137 || Look || Bounty Killer || Stranger / Dave Kelly || 1999 137 || Love forever || Cynthia Schloss || Winston Blake || 1985 138 || Ting a ling || Shabba Ranks || Cliff “Specialist” Dillion || 1992 139 || Rough & Tough || Robert French || Steelie & Cleevie || 1987 139 || Sweet & Dandy || Toots & The Maytal || Leslie Kong || 1969 140 || Flex || Mad Cobra || Clifton Dillon/C. Fillmore/Sly Dunbar || 1992 141 || Good Buddy || Fabulous 5 Band || Grub Cooper || 1995 142 || Better Must Come || Delroy Wilson || Bunny Lee || 1971 143 || Dancehall Queen || Chevelle Franklin/ Beenie Man || Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie || 1997 143 || Gimmie the Light || Sean Paul || Troyton Rami / Roger Mackenzie || 2002 144 || My Conversation || Slim Smith & The Uniques || Bunny Lee || 1970 145 || Don Dada || Super Cat || Robert Livingston / William Marragh || 1992 146 || Tour || Capleton || Nolan Baynes / African Star || 1994 147 || Come Back Home || Beres Hammond || Beres Hammond / Richard Bell || 1993 147 || Solomon || Derrick Harriott || Derrick Harriott || 1967 148 || Stalk of sensimelia || Black Uhuru || Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare || 1980 149 || Housewives Choice || Derrick Morgan / Patsy || Leslie Kong || 1962 150 || Shy Guy || Diana King || Andy Marvel || 1993 151 || Gangster Anthem || Terror Fabulous || Dave Kelly / Mad People || 1994 151 || Romantic Call || Patra & Yo Yo || Howie Tee || 1993 152 || Bonafide Love || Buju Banton / Wayne Wonder || Donovan Germaine || 1992 153 || Who Says || Beres Hammond / Buju Banton || Donovan Germaine / Dave Kelly || 1992 154 || Twice My Age || Shabba Ranks & Krystal || Augustus Gussie Clarke || 1989 155 || Black Star Liner || Fred Locks || Hugh Jah Shoes Boothe || 1975 155 || Isn’t She Lovely || Yami Bolo || Lloyd King Jammys James || 1992 156 || Bogle || Buju Banton || Dave Kelly || 1992 157 || Tomorrows People || Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers || Ziggy Marley || 1988 158 || You Don’t Care || The Techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 159 || Fever (Tic Toc) || Vybz Kartel || Linton TJ White || 2016 159 || Red red wine || UB40 || Ray Falconer / UB40 || 1983 160 || Black Roses || Barrington Levy || Hyman Wright / Percy Chin || 1983 161 || Pirate Anthem || Cocoa T / Shabba Ranks/Home T || Agustus Gussie Clarke || 1989 162 || Love Me Forever || Carlton & The Shoes || Clement Coxsone Dodd || 1968 162 || Kuff || Shelly Thunder || Whitfield H Reid || 1989 163 || Anything For You (Remix) || Snow/Nadine/Terror/Buju/Beenie || Donovan Germaine || 1995 163 || One wheel wheely || Early B || D. Lowe / E. Neil / M. McKoy || 1985 164 || Substitute Lover || Half Pint || Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon || 1991 165 || No Letting Go || Wayne Wonder/LL Cool J/Dutche || Steven Lenky Marsden || 2002 166 || Cheerleader || Omi || Omi / Clifton Dillion || 2015 167 || If Love So Nice || Jr. Kelley || Harvel “Gadaffi” Hart || 1999 167 || Untold Stories || Buju Banton || Donovan Germaine || 1995 168 || World Dance || Beenie Man || Patrick Roberts || 1994 169 || Workie Workie || Chacka Demus || Donovan Germaine || 1991 170 || Romping Shop || Vybz Kartel / Spice || Adijahiem / Notnice || 2009 171 || Hey Fatty Boom Boom || Carl Malcolm || C. Chin || 1975 171 || One Of Those Days || Sizzla || Bobby Digital B Dixon || 2002 172 || People Like You || Gramps Morgan || Johnny Reid / Halo || 2020 172 || Footprints || T.O.K. || Donovan “Vendetta” Bennett || 2004 173 Dude || Beenie Man & Ms Thing || Dave Kelly || 2003 174 || Pon De River || Elephant Man || R. Blake/ VP Records || 2003 175 || Heads High || Mr. Vegas || Danny Browne / D Juvenile || 1998 176 || Loodi || Vybz Kartel / Shenseea || Romeich Entertainment / So Unique || 2016 176 || Serious Time || Admiral Tibbett/Shabba Ranks/Ninja Man || Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon || 1991 177 || It’s A Pity || Tanya Stephens || P. Baigorry / J. Bugnon / L. Topp || 2002 178 || Who am I || Beenie Man || Jeremy Harding || 1997 179 || I’m So Special || Mavado || L “TJ” White || 2008 180 || Walking Trophy || Hood Celebrity || Mazi O || 2017 180 || Take Time To Know Her || Tinga Stewart / Ninja Man || Whitfield.Henry / Norman Wilson || 1989 181 || Fire Pon A Weak Heart || Bushman || Lloyd King Jammys James || 2000 182 || I’m Still In Love With You || Sean Paul / Sasha || W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown || 2002 183 || Guh Dung Deh || Spice || Constantin “Costi” Ionita & Shaggy || 2021 183 || Mr. Lover Man (Champion Lover) || Shabba Ranks / Deborahe Glasgow || Agustus “Gussie” Clarke || 1988 184 || Black Woman & Child || Sizzla || Bobby “Digital B” Dixon || 1993 185 || Informer || Lady Ann || Joe Gibbs & Errol Thompson || 1982 186 || Shaving Cream || Fabulous 5 Band || Rohan “Tallman” Gray || 1975 186 || Satisfaction || Carl Dawkins || Winston Riley || 1968 187 || Down By The River || Morgan Heritage || Dean Fraser || 1999 188 || Sycamore Tree || Lady Saw || Dave Kelly / Mad People || 1996 189 || Cook || Lexuss || W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown || 1999 189 || Coca Cola Bottle Shape || Simpleton || Collin “Fatta” Marshall || 1992 190 || Ghetto Story || Baby Cham / Alecia Keys || Dave Kelly || 2006 191 || Never Dis The Man || Sanchez || Phillip “Fattis” Burrell || 1997 191 || Zion In A Vision || Garnet Silk || Maurice “Jack Scorpio” Johnson || 1992 192 || Kindness For Weakness || Glen Washington || Joe Frasier || 1996 192 || African Queen || 2 Face Edibia || Tall P / Kennis Music || 2014 193 || Benz & Bimma || Bounty Killer || Aidan Jones || 1996 194 || Clarks || Vybz Kartel/ Popcaan/ Gaza Slim || Adijahiem / Notnice / Chrome || 2010 195 || Far East || Barry Brown || Clement Coxonne Dodd || 1982 195 || No Weh Nuh Better Than Yard || Admiral Bailey || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 2007 196 || My Dream || Nesbeth || Eccentric || 2015 197 || Nuff Respect || Lady G || Augustus “Gussie” Clarke || 1988 198 || Coppershot || Bounty Killer || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1992 199 || One Man Can’t Satisfy Her || I Wayne || Patrick Henry / Nigel Burrel || 2002 199 || Gangalee || Louie Culture || Lloyd “John John” James Jr || 1994 200 || Book, Book, Book || Bounty Killer || Lloyd “King Jammys” James || 1995

About My Radio Show:

My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out of Middletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.

About the Author:

Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on-air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.

A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel-based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non-profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.

A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30 pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non-profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education, and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.