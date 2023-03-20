Jamaican Music

The Top 200 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022

by Donovan Longmore
Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my Saturday radio show, Reggae Voyage With Madman Donovan, on WESU 88.1FM, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2022. 

THE  TOP  200  MOST REQUESTED  REGGAE SONGS FOR INDEPENDENCE – 1962 – 2022 (JAMAICA 60th)

Number

||

Title of Song

||

Artist/s or Group

||

Producer

||

Year

1

||

One Love

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell

||

1977

2

||

Land of My Birth

||

Eric Donaldson

||

Winston Wallace

||

1978

3

||

Israelites

||

Desmond Dekker & The Aces

||

Leslie Kong

||

1969

4

||

Here I come (Love & Hate)

||

Dennis Brown

||

Tad Dawkins

||

1984

5

||

My Boy Lollipop

||

Millie Smalls

||

Chris Blackwell

||

1964

6

||

Cherry Oh Baby

||

Eric Donaldson

||

Edward ‘Bunny’ Lee

||

1971

7

||

Natural Mystic

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

1977

8

||

Legalize It

||

Peter Tosh

||

Peter Tosh

||

1976

9

||

Satta Massa Gana

||

The Abyssinians

||

Bernard Collins

||

1970

10

||

No Woman No Cry

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Chris Blackwell / Steve Smith

||

1974

11

||

Sitting & Watching

||

Dennis Brown

||

Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespeare

||

1980

12

||

The Harder They come

||

Jimmy Cliff

||

Jimmy Cliff

||

1972

13

||

Marcus Garvey

||

Burning Spear

||

Lawrence Jack Ruby Lindo

||

1975

14

||

Three Little Birds

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell

||

1977

15

||

54-46 That’s my number

||

Toots & The Maytal

||

Leslie Kong

||

1968

16

||

Electric Boogie(Slide)

||

Marcia Griffiths

||

Bunny Wailer

||

1982

17

||

Revolution

||

Dennis Brown

||

Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare

||

1983

18

||

Everything I own

||

Ken Boothe

||

Lloyd Cahmbers

||

1974

19

||

Redemption song

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers / Chris Blackwell

||

1980

20

||

Two Sevens Clash

||

Culture

||

Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson

||

1976

21

||

Who the cap fit

||

Bob Marley

||

Bob Marley

||

1979

22

||

Night nurse

||

Gregory Isaacs

||

Gregory Isaacs

||

1982

22

||

Love I can feel

||

John Holt

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1970

23

||

Sweet Jamaica

||

Eric Donaldson

||

Winston Wallace

||

1977

24

||

Rivers of Babylon

||

The Melodians

||

Leslie Kong

||

1969

25

||

Waiting in vain

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

1977

26

||

Many rivers to cross

||

Jimmy Cliff

||

Jimmy Cliff

||

1972

26

||

Wear you to the ball

||

Uroy & The Paragons

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1970

27

||

Get up stand up

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Chris Blackwell / The Wailers

||

1973

28

||

The tide is high

||

The Paragons

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1967

29

||

I’m Still In Love With You

||

Alton Ellis

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1967

29

||

Pass di kutchie

||

The Mighty Diamonds

||

Augustus Gussie Clarke

||

1982

30

||

Greetings

||

Half Pint

||

George Phang

||

1986

31

||

Stealing love on the side

||

Carlene Davis

||

Willie Lindo

||

1981

32

||

Loving Pauper

||

Dobby Dobson

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1968

32

||

Vanity

||

Sugar Minott

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1975

33

||

What one dance can do

||

Beres Hammond

||

Willie Lindo

||

1985

34

||

Book of the rules

||

The Heptones

||

Harry Johnson

||

1973

35

||

One blood

||

Junior Reid

||

Junior Reid

||

1989

36

||

Fade away

||

Junior Byles

||

Joseph Hoo Kim

||

1975

37

||

Unchained

||

Bob Andy

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

38

||

War

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

1974

39

||

I need a roof

||

The Mighty Diamonds

||

Joseph Hoo Kim

||

1976

40

||

How Could I Leave

||

Dennis Brown

||

Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson

||

1978

41

||

Talk About Love

||

Pat Kelly

||

Phil Prat

||

1971

42

||

Tenement Yard

||

Jacob Miller

||

Ian & Roger Lewis

||

1975

42

||

No No No

||

Dawn Penn

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd / Steely & Clevie

||

1968/1994

43

||

Iron lion zion

||

Bob Marley

||

Bob Marley

||

1992

44

||

Big Ship

||

Freddie McGregor

||

Linval Thompson

||

1982

45

||

Rocksteady (Get Ready)

||

Alton Ellis & The Flames

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1977

45

||

Wonderful World, beautiful people

||

Jimmy Cliff

||

Leslie Kong

||

1969

46

||

Cottage In Negril

||

Tyrone Taylor

||

Tyrone Taylor

||

1981

47

||

I Shot the Sheriff

||

Bob Marley & The Wailers

||

Chris Blackwell/The Wailers

||

1973

48

||

Should I

||

Dennis Brown

||

Tad Dawkins

||

1984

49

||

Now That We Found Love

||

Third World

||

Alex Sadkin/Third World

||

1978

49

||

Get Myself Together

||

Dennis Brown

||

Dennis Brown

||

1982

50

||

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

||

Black Uhuru

||

Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie

||

1980

51

||

Ring The Alarm

||

Tenor Saw

||

Winston Riley

||

1985

52

||

Intensified ’68

||

Desmond Dekker & The Aces

||

Leslie Kong

||

1968

52

||

Promise Land

||

Dennis Brown

||

Michael Campbell / Aswad

||

1983

53

||

Have Mercy

||

The Mighty Diamonds

||

Joseph Hoo Kim

||

1976

54

||

Police & Thieves

||

Junior Mervin

||

Lee Scratch Perry

||

1976

55

||

Breaking Up

||

Alton Ellis

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1967

56

||

Rain From The Sky

||

Delroy Wilson

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1967

56

||

Can I Change My Mind

||

Alton Ellis

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1969

57

||

Soon Forward

||

Gregory Isaacs

||

Gregory Isaacs / Sly & Robbie

||

1979

57

||

Money In My Pocket

||

Dennis Brown

||

Errol Thompson / Joe Gibbs

||

1978

58

||

Lots Of Sign

||

Tenor Saw

||

Youthman Promotion

||

1985

59

||

Carry Go Bring Come

||

Justin Hines & The Dominoes

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1976

60

||

Uptown Top Rankin

||

Althea & Donna

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1977

60

||

Bam Bam

||

Sister Nancy

||

Winston Riley

||

1985

61

||

Under Mi Sleng Ting

||

Wayne Smith

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1985

62

||

Is This Love

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers

||

1978

62

||

Moving Away

||

Ken Boothe

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

63

||

Someone Loves You Honey

||

J.C. Lodge

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1981

64

||

The Message

||

Neville Martin

||

Clancy Eccles

||

1976

65

||

Members Only

||

Tyrone Taylor

||

Winston Riley

||

1985

66

||

Telephone Love

||

J C Lodge

||

Augustus Gussie Clarke

||

1988

66

||

Duppy or gunman

||

Ernie Smith

||

Ernie Smith

||

1974

67

||

Picture on The Wall

||

Freddy McKay

||

Leslie Kong

||

1970

67

||

Herbman Hustling

||

Sugar Minott

||

Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson

||

1984

68

||

Black Cinderella

||

Errol Dunkley

||

Ivan Jimmy Radway

||

1972

69

||

Buffalo Solder

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers/Errol Brown

||

1978

70

||

Freedom

||

Clancy Eccles

||

Clancy Eccles / Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1961

70

||

No Man is an Island

||

Dennis Brown

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1969

71

||

Bam Bam

||

The Maytals

||

Byron Lee

||

1966

72

||

Up Park Camp

||

John Holt

||

Joseph Hoo Kim

||

1976

72

||

Ram Goat Liver

||

Pluto Shervington

||

Paul Khouri

||

1974

73

||

Ba Ba Boom

||

The Jamaicans

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1967

74

||

Armagideon Time

||

Willie Williams

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1978

75

||

On The Beach

||

The Paragons

||

Arthur ‘Duke’ Reid

||

1967

76

||

Baltimore

||

The Tamlins

||

Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare

||

1980

77

||

Buddy Bye

||

Johnny Osbourne

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1984

77

||

Take It Easy

||

Hopeton Lewis

||

Sam Mitchell / Keith Scott

||

1967

78

||

Breakfast In Bed

||

Lorna Bennett

||

Harry Johnson

||

1972

79

||

Leave People Business

||

Admiral Tibbett

||

Winston Riley

||

1989

80

||

Walk Away From Love

||

Bitty Mclean

||

Van McCoy

||

2004

81

||

1865 (96 Degrees In The Shade)

||

Third World

||

Third World

||

1977

82

||

Housecalls

||

Maxi Priest & Shabba Ranks

||

Clifton Dillon / Mikey Bennett

||

1990

82

||

Jammin

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers

||

Bob Marley & the Wailers

||

1977

83

||

007 Shanty town

||

Desmond Dekker & The Aces

||

Leslie Kong

||

1966

84

||

Oh Carolina

||

Folks Brothers/Count Ossie

||

Prince Buster

||

1963

85

||

Bad Boys

||

Inner Circle

||

Ian & Roger Lewis

||

1993

86

||

Murder She Wrote

||

Chacka Demus & Pliers

||

Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare

||

1982

86

||

One Man Against The World

||

Gregory Isaacs

||

Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke

||

1978

87

||

This Magic Moment

||

Leroy Gibbons

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1987

88

 

Silly Games

 

Janet Kay

 

Dennis Bovell

 

1979

88

||

Everyone falls in love

||

Tanto Metro & Devonte

||

Donovan Germain

||

1977

89

||

Too Experience

||

Bob Andy

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

90

||

It Wasn’t Me

||

Shaggy / Ric Roc

||

Shaun “Sting” Pizzonia

||

1999

90

||

GOD Is Standing By

||

George Nooks

||

Computer Paul

||

2001

91

||

Welcome to Jamrock

||

Damian Jr Gong Marley

||

Stephen Marley

||

2004

92

||

Under Pressure

||

Super Cat

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1985

93

||

Movie Star

||

Errol Dunkley

||

Errol Dunkley

||

1971

93

||

If Me Have A Girl

||

Nitty Gritty

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1985

94

||

Pumpkin Belly

||

Tenor Saw

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1985

95

||

Boombastic

||

Shaggy

||

Robert Livingston

||

1995

96

||

Action

||

Nadine Sutherland & Terror Fabulous

||

Dave Kelly

||

1993

96

||

Cool Out Son

||

Junior Mervin

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1979

97

||

Tune In

||

Cocoa T

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1986

98

||

Toast

||

Koffee

||

Walshy Fire / Izybeats / Major Lazer

||

2018

98

||

Knocking on Heavens Door

||

Ed Robinson

||

VP Music Group / Beatport

||

1991

99

||

Arlene

||

General Echo

||

Winston Riley

||

1985

100

||

Rock Away

||

Beres Hammond

||

Beres Hammond

||

2000

101

||

Living Dangerously

||

Barrington Levy / Bounty Killer

||

Paul “Jah Screw” Love

||

1995

102

||

My Woman

||

Barrington Levy

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1984

103

||

Nice Up The Dance

||

Michigan /Smiley

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1979

104

||

Driver A

||

Buju Banton

||

Buju Banton

||

2007

104

||

Johnny Too Bad

||

The Slickers

||

Byron Lee

||

1971

105

||

Caan Dun

||

Shabba Ranks

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1991

106

||

I’m Just A Guy

||

Alton Ellis

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1967

107

||

Murderer

||

Barrington Levy

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1984

108

||

What kind of world

||

The Cables

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

109

||

Fever

||

Tenor saw

||

Lincoln Sugar Minott

||

1985

109

||

They Gonna Talk

||

Beres Hammond

||

Beres Hammond

||

2000

110

||

Close To You

||

Maxi Priest

||

H. Tucker/ G. Chung / Sly Dunbar

||

1990

111

||

Baby why

||

The Cables

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

112

 

Sonny’s Letter

 

Linton Kwesi Johnson

 

Linton Kwesi Johnson

 

1984

112

||

Feel like jumping

||

Marcia Griffiths

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

113

||

Wah Duh Dem

||

Eka Mouse

||

Henry Junju Lawes

||

1981

114

||

Queen Majesty

||

The Techniques

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1967

115

||

Puppet On A String

||

Ken Boothe

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1967

115

||

Hold Me Tight

||

Johnny Nash

||

Johnny Nash

||

1968

116

||

Putting Up A Resistance

||

Beres Hammond

||

David “Tappa Zukie” Sinclair

||

1994

117

||

Sammy Dead

||

Monty Morris

||

Byron Lee

||

1964

118

||

Zungguzeng

||

Yellowman

||

Henry Junju Lawes

||

1983

119

||

Here comes the Hotstepper

||

Ina Kamozie

||

Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare

||

1994

120

||

Try Jah Love

||

Third World

||

Stevie Wonder

||

1982

121

||

Don’t Stay away

||

Phyllis Dillon

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1967

121

||

Sarah

||

Frankie Paul

||

Lloyd King James Jammys

||

1987

122

||

Thank you Lord

||

The Wailers

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1967

123

||

War Inna Babylon

||

Max Romeo

||

Lee Scratch Perry

||

1977

124

||

Young, Gifted & Black

||

Bob Andy & Marcia Griffiths

||

Harry Johnson

||

1970

125

||

Boxing

||

Cornell Campbell

||

Joe Gibbs / Errol Thompson

||

1979

126

||

Fight This Feelings

||

Shaggy Feat. Beres Hammond

||

Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare

||

2013

127

||

Sorry

||

Foxy Brown

||

Steely & Clevie

||

1989

127

||

Perfidia

||

Phyllis Dillon

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1967

128

||

Pass Di Dutchie

||

Musical Youth

||

Tony Owens / Pete Waterman

||

1982

129

||

Here I come

||

Barrington Levy

||

Paul “Jah Screw” Love

||

1985

130

||

Johnnie B Goode

||

Peter Tosh

||

Chris Kimsey / Peter Tosh

||

1983

131

||

Tell Me Now

||

Marcia Griffiths

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

132

||

Officially

||

Lloyd Parks & We the People Band

||

Joe Gibbs

||

1973

132

||

Wake Up With You

||

Boris Gardner

||

Willie Lindo

||

1986

133

||

Brown Girl In The Ring

||

Boney M

||

Frank Farian

||

1978

134

||

Nanny Goat

||

Larry Marshall & Alvin Perkins

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

135

||

I Wanna Be Loved

||

Buju Banton

||

Donovan Germaine

||

1995

135

||

Rumors

||

Gregory Isaacs

||

Agustus Gussie Clarke

||

1988

136

||

Making Me High

||

Cobra / Toni Braxton

||

Babyface

||

1994

137

||

Look

||

Bounty Killer

||

Stranger / Dave Kelly

||

1999

137

||

Love forever

||

Cynthia Schloss

||

Winston Blake

||

1985

138

||

Ting a ling

||

Shabba Ranks

||

Cliff “Specialist” Dillion

||

1992

139

||

Rough & Tough

||

Robert French

||

Steelie & Cleevie

||

1987

139

||

Sweet & Dandy

||

Toots & The Maytal

||

Leslie Kong

||

1969

140

||

Flex

||

Mad Cobra

||

Clifton Dillon/C. Fillmore/Sly Dunbar

||

1992

141

||

Good Buddy

||

Fabulous 5 Band

||

Grub Cooper

||

1995

142

||

Better Must Come

||

Delroy Wilson

||

Bunny Lee

||

1971

143

||

Dancehall Queen

||

Chevelle Franklin/ Beenie Man

||

Lowell Fillmore / Sly & Robbie

||

1997

143

||

Gimmie the Light

||

Sean Paul

||

Troyton Rami / Roger Mackenzie

||

2002

144

||

My Conversation

||

Slim Smith & The Uniques

||

Bunny Lee

||

1970

145

||

Don Dada

||

Super Cat

||

Robert Livingston / William Marragh

||

1992

146

||

Tour

||

Capleton

||

Nolan Baynes / African Star

||

1994

147

||

Come Back Home

||

Beres Hammond

||

Beres Hammond / Richard Bell

||

1993

147

||

Solomon

||

Derrick Harriott

||

Derrick Harriott

||

1967

148

||

Stalk of sensimelia

||

Black Uhuru

||

Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespeare

||

1980

149

||

Housewives Choice

||

Derrick Morgan / Patsy

||

Leslie Kong

||

1962

150

||

Shy Guy

||

Diana King

||

Andy Marvel

||

1993

151

||

Gangster Anthem

||

Terror Fabulous

||

Dave Kelly / Mad People

||

1994

151

||

Romantic Call

||

Patra & Yo Yo

||

Howie Tee

||

1993

152

||

Bonafide Love

||

Buju Banton / Wayne Wonder

||

Donovan Germaine

||

1992

153

||

Who Says

||

Beres Hammond / Buju Banton

||

Donovan Germaine / Dave Kelly

||

1992

154

||

Twice My Age

||

Shabba Ranks & Krystal

||

Augustus Gussie Clarke

||

1989

155

||

Black Star Liner

||

Fred Locks

||

Hugh Jah Shoes Boothe

||

1975

155

||

Isn’t She Lovely

||

Yami Bolo

||

Lloyd King Jammys James

||

1992

156

||

Bogle

||

Buju Banton

||

Dave Kelly

||

1992

157

||

Tomorrows People

||

Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers

||

Ziggy Marley

||

1988

158

||

You Don’t Care

||

The Techniques

||

Arthur “Duke” Reid

||

1967

159

||

Fever (Tic Toc)

||

Vybz Kartel

||

Linton TJ White

||

2016

159

||

Red red wine

||

UB40

||

Ray Falconer / UB40

||

1983

160

||

Black Roses

||

Barrington Levy

||

Hyman Wright / Percy Chin

||

1983

161

||

Pirate Anthem

||

Cocoa T / Shabba Ranks/Home T

||

Agustus Gussie Clarke

||

1989

162

||

Love Me Forever

||

Carlton & The Shoes

||

Clement Coxsone Dodd

||

1968

162

||

Kuff

||

Shelly Thunder

||

Whitfield H Reid

||

1989

163

||

Anything For You (Remix)

||

Snow/Nadine/Terror/Buju/Beenie

||

Donovan Germaine

||

1995

163

||

One wheel wheely

||

Early B

||

D. Lowe / E. Neil / M. McKoy

||

1985

164

||

Substitute Lover

||

Half Pint

||

Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon

||

1991

165

||

No Letting Go

||

Wayne Wonder/LL Cool J/Dutche

||

Steven Lenky Marsden

||

2002

166

||

Cheerleader

||

Omi

||

Omi / Clifton Dillion

||

2015

167

||

If Love So Nice

||

Jr. Kelley

||

Harvel “Gadaffi” Hart

||

1999

167

||

Untold Stories

||

Buju Banton

||

Donovan Germaine

||

1995

168

||

World Dance

||

Beenie Man

||

Patrick Roberts

||

1994

169

||

Workie Workie

||

Chacka Demus

||

Donovan Germaine

||

1991

170

||

Romping Shop

||

Vybz Kartel / Spice

||

Adijahiem / Notnice

||

2009

171

||

Hey Fatty Boom Boom

||

Carl Malcolm

||

C. Chin

||

1975

171

||

One Of Those Days

||

Sizzla

||

Bobby Digital B Dixon

||

2002

172

||

People Like You

||

Gramps Morgan

||

Johnny Reid / Halo

||

2020

172

||

Footprints

||

T.O.K.

||

Donovan “Vendetta” Bennett

||

2004

173

 

Dude

||

Beenie Man & Ms Thing

||

Dave Kelly

||

2003

174

||

Pon De River

||

Elephant Man

||

R. Blake/ VP Records

||

2003

175

||

Heads High

||

Mr. Vegas

||

Danny Browne / D Juvenile

||

1998

176

||

Loodi

||

Vybz Kartel / Shenseea

||

Romeich Entertainment / So Unique

||

2016

176

||

Serious Time

||

Admiral Tibbett/Shabba Ranks/Ninja Man

||

Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon

||

1991

177

||

It’s A Pity

||

Tanya Stephens

||

P. Baigorry / J. Bugnon / L. Topp

||

2002

178

||

Who am I

||

Beenie Man

||

Jeremy Harding

||

1997

179

||

I’m So Special

||

Mavado

||

L “TJ” White

||

2008

180

||

Walking Trophy

||

Hood Celebrity

||

Mazi O

||

2017

180

||

Take Time To Know Her

||

Tinga Stewart / Ninja Man

||

Whitfield.Henry / Norman Wilson

||

1989

181

||

Fire Pon A Weak Heart

||

Bushman

||

Lloyd King Jammys James

||

2000

182

||

I’m Still In Love With You

||

Sean Paul / Sasha

||

W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown

||

2002

183

||

Guh Dung Deh

||

Spice

||

Constantin “Costi” Ionita & Shaggy

||

2021

183

||

Mr. Lover Man (Champion Lover)

||

Shabba Ranks / Deborahe Glasgow

||

Agustus “Gussie” Clarke

||

1988

184

||

Black Woman & Child

||

Sizzla

||

Bobby “Digital B” Dixon

||

1993

185

||

Informer

||

Lady Ann

||

Joe Gibbs & Errol Thompson

||

1982

186

||

Shaving Cream

||

Fabulous 5 Band

||

Rohan “Tallman” Gray

||

1975

186

||

Satisfaction

||

Carl Dawkins

||

Winston Riley

||

1968

187

||

Down By The River

||

Morgan Heritage

||

Dean Fraser

||

1999

188

||

Sycamore Tree

||

Lady Saw

||

Dave Kelly / Mad People

||

1996

189

||

Cook

||

Lexuss

||

W. “Steely”Johnson & C.” Clevie” Brown

||

1999

189

||

Coca Cola Bottle Shape

||

Simpleton

||

Collin “Fatta” Marshall

||

1992

190

||

Ghetto Story

||

Baby Cham / Alecia Keys

||

Dave Kelly

||

2006

191

||

Never Dis The Man

||

Sanchez

||

Phillip “Fattis” Burrell

||

1997

191

||

Zion In A Vision

||

Garnet Silk

||

Maurice “Jack Scorpio” Johnson

||

1992

192

||

Kindness For Weakness

||

Glen Washington

||

Joe Frasier

||

1996

192

||

African Queen

||

2 Face Edibia

||

Tall P / Kennis Music

||

2014

193

||

Benz & Bimma

||

Bounty Killer

||

Aidan Jones

||

1996

194

||

Clarks

||

Vybz Kartel/ Popcaan/ Gaza Slim

||

Adijahiem / Notnice / Chrome

||

2010

195

||

Far East

||

Barry Brown

||

Clement Coxonne Dodd

||

1982

195

||

No Weh Nuh Better Than Yard

||

Admiral Bailey

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

2007

196

||

My Dream

||

Nesbeth

||

Eccentric

||

2015

197

||

Nuff Respect

||

Lady G

||

Augustus “Gussie” Clarke

||

1988

198

||

Coppershot

||

Bounty Killer

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1992

199

||

One Man Can’t Satisfy Her

||

I Wayne

||

Patrick Henry / Nigel Burrel

||

2002

199

||

Gangalee

||

Louie Culture

||

Lloyd “John John” James Jr

||

1994

200

||

Book, Book, Book

||

Bounty Killer

||

Lloyd “King Jammys” James

||

1995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About My Radio Show: 
My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out of Middletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.

About the Author:
Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on-air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.

A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel-based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non-profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.
A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30 pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non-profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education, and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.

