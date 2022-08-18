The VM Group celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary all over South Florida in style

VM Group, Jamaica’s premiere financial organization, celebrated Jamaica’s 60th Independence as only VM can and introduced its renewed mission to “Transform Your Everyday”.

The weekend of engaging activities began on Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, with VM Group President Community Meeting & Lyme at the Signature Grand in Davie, Fl., hosted by VM Group President, Courtney Campbell, who invited the room of more than 100 to learn more about the VM Group’s restructured business model and multi-layered financial offerings. Attendees enjoyed an informative presentation by VM’s Executive Team, which covered many avenues of investment in Jamaica – from homeownership to wealth management to remittances. The VM Group team demonstrated its adaptability to the needs of the Jamaican community in Jamaica and the world.

The excitement continued to the Jamaican Emancipendence Awards Ceremony, hosted by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and the VM Group, on Friday August 5th, 2022, at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center. The large room of Jamaicans rose to the occasion and proudly dressed in every manner of black, yellow, and green – the colors of our beloved island home. The American National Anthem and the Jamaican National Anthem were played back-to-back while the enrapt audience held their hands over their hearts for both countries.

The ceremony honored Jamaican Community Leaders in the City of Miramar and presented awards, which included Bishop Dr. Clyde Bailey and Bishop Norman Hemmings, Esq. Faith Place Church – Community Impact Award; Kaye Chong Air Jamaica/Caribbean Airlines – Trail Blazer Award; Xavier Murphy, Jamaicans.com – Cultural Excellence Award, and Lorraine Tracey – Education Award. In addition, Courtney Campbell, Group President & CEO, VM Group also received the Key to the City of Miramar for his leadership and strategic initiatives being undertaken in leading the new VM Group.

On Saturday August 6th, 2022, the City of Miramar presented the Independence Ole Time festival, a family friendly outdoor event that offered treats from roasted corn, Italian ices and of course yard favorites like jerk pork, brown stew chicken and festival! At the VM Group Booth, patrons were able to discuss financial options with both VM Building Society and VM Wealth Management companies. In addition, patrons were able to enjoy the exhilarating 360 photo to share videos with their families and friends.

Then on Saturday night, Jamaica’s actual birthday, Oliver Mair, Jamaican Consul General, hosted the sold-out Official Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee Gala in the beautifully appointed ballroom of the Marriott Coral Springs, Fl. Over 500 people who love Jamaica attended the elegant affair in gorgeous ball gowns and handsome tuxedos, showing out in their best duds!

The room was filled with a gorgeous and nostalgic all Jamaican decor that paid homage and respect for the massive accomplishment of the 60th Anniversary of emancipation. Live performances by famed Jamaican superstars Inner Circle, kept the dance floor packed and the party going! It was quite the fete; and our beloved island was highly celebrated for its Diamond Jubilee and a good time was had by all!

The entire VM Group team enjoyed a week of well executed, well attended events in South Florida that not only celebrated Jamaica’s 60th, but also demonstrated VM’s deep knowledge of the financial issues facing Jamaicans all over the world, and the financial expertise and tools to offer the Jamaican Diaspora tangible solutions and opportunities to grow wealth.

VM Group, the leading Caribbean-based, Member-focused organization is transforming lives by advancing the financial well-being of individuals globally.